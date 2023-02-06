Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu leads Tu Bishvat tree-planting ceremony in honor of Jerusalem terror victims
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a tree-planting ceremony on Monday to mark Tu Bishvat in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem, where a Palestinian terrorist killed seven people last month. Netanyahu was joined by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and family members of the murder victims, as well as police...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two terrorists wounded in Jenin ‘work accident’
Two would-be terrorists were injured in Jenin on Monday night when a car-bomb being prepared for an attack in Israel detonated prematurely, according to Israeli and Palestinian media reports. A preliminary Israel Defense Forces probe found that the bomb, which was designed to be remotely detonated via a cellular phone,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Man crosses from Israel into Lebanon in second such incident in week
For the second time in a week, an unidentified individual on Sunday illegally crossed from Israel into Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The military provided no further information, saying only that it was investigating the matter. The IDF revealed last Monday that an Israeli had crossed the border...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF resumes search for soldier missing since 1997
The Israel Defense Forces has resumed its search for missing Artillery Corps soldier Guy Hever, who disappeared on the morning of Aug. 17, 1997, after leaving his base on the Golan Heights. The investigation was renewed a couple of months ago but was only revealed after the Kan public broadcaster...
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Benzinga
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gathering of elite IDF soldiers shows they’re far from ‘lone’
More than 120 soldiers from 27 countries participated in the Givati Brigade Association’s Lone Soldiers Day at Metzudat Yoav near Kibbutz Sde Yoav on Sunday, filled with interactive workshops, discussions and activities. The program serves troops without family members in Israel as well as haredi soldiers who have been...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu rejects Biden admin call to ‘pause’ Judea and Samaria construction
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a call by the Biden administration to temporarily freeze construction in Judea and Samaria and halt demolitions of illegal Arab structures in those territories as well as the eastern part of Jerusalem. However, while Israeli officials stressed that these activities would not be...
Cleveland Jewish News
Turkey arrests ISIS members allegedly targeting Istanbul synagogues
ISTANBUL (JTA) — Istanbul police arrested 15 suspects connected to the Islamic State terror group who were allegedly plotting to target synagogues and churches here, Turkish media reported on Sunday. “15 people were detained on the grounds that the so-called Khorasan Province leadership of DAESH [ISIS] ordered an action...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli leaders offer condolences, aid after quakes rock Turkey, Syria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday extended condolences to the victims of the massive earthquakes that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria. “On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to the citizens of Turkey at this difficult time following the earthquake that struck our region. At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all the authorities to immediately prepare for the provision of medical and search and rescue assistance,” said Netanyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
Three minor quakes in 24 hours rattle Israel amid efforts to improve readiness
Two earthquakes shook Israel on Wednesday evening, measuring 3.3 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, respectively. The first was in central Israel and the second was in Lebanon but felt across the Golan Heights. The temblors followed a 3.5 magnitude quake overnight Tuesday centered 15 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran shows off ballistic missile bearing Hebrew words ‘Death to Israel’
At an exposition in the central city of Isfahan on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a purported ballistic missile with the words “Death to Israel” written in Hebrew down its side. The Tasnim News Agency showed images of what seems to be a surface-to-surface missile...
Cleveland Jewish News
Wiz to transfer funds out of Israel due to judicial overhaul
Israeli cybersecurity giant Wiz will be transferring its funds out of Israel due to concerns over the new government’s proposed judicial reform, the company announced this week. The funds will be transferred to bank accounts around the world, Wiz said in a statement. The company was among the leading...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel sends aid to Turkey and Syria in wake of earthquake that has killed thousands
ISTANBUL (JTA) — Israel is sending aid to Turkey and Syria in the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has left over 2,000 dead as of Monday evening here. Israel will send medication, tents and other supplies to Syria, its neighbor that it considers a hostile state, according to Hebrew language media. The Israeli military will also send rescue teams to both countries, the Israeli embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. That embassy was only recently formally re-established after years of diplomatic tensions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ukraine submits demands to Jerusalem ahead of FM Cohen’s trip to Kiyv
Ukraine has submitted to Jerusalem a set of demands ahead of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s planned visit to Kiyv. Ukraine has requested that the Israeli government issue a clear statement condemning Russia’s invasion of the European nation and in support of its territorial integrity. Kiyv is reportedly...
Cleveland Jewish News
Syria appeals to Israel for help via Russia following devastating earthquake
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime sent Israel a “near unprecedented” appeal for aid following the severe earthquake that hit the country on Monday. Israel received the request through Russia. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake centered in southern Turkey killed more than 2,300 people, according to the latest numbers. Of...
