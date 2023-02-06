ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yeahthatskosher.com

New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels

Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
JACKSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include: Canned chicken Cereal Macaroni and chees Canned meats Canned pasta Vegetables (low sodium) Fruits (low sugar) Diapers Baby wipes Stew (low sodium) Granola bars Rice Paper products Beans Soap Shampoo Toothpaste The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.      
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ

The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy