Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
One Of New Jersey’s Most Beloved Chicken Restaurants Is Expanding
This seems like a long time coming, but soon one of the most popular restaurants in Beach Haven will be opening its second New Jersey location. And between you and I, I'm a little confused as to whether it's already opened or not!. It's a place that's known for its...
Historic Jersey Shore church sold for $1.7M to developer suing over plan to demolish it
A 142-year-old historic church in Asbury Park, N.J., that is at the center of a lawsuit over plans to knock it down and build luxury houses was sold last week to the developer for $1.7 million, the listing agent confirmed. JLD Investment Group closed on the purchase of Holy Spirit...
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
yeahthatskosher.com
New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels
Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
Great American History Right Here in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey
I always enjoy an opportunity to share some cool "American History" with you when it comes from New Jersey and the Jersey Shore. It's always exciting to me to learn about the history of where we live and what happened before our time here in the Garden State. This particular...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include: Canned chicken Cereal Macaroni and chees Canned meats Canned pasta Vegetables (low sodium) Fruits (low sugar) Diapers Baby wipes Stew (low sodium) Granola bars Rice Paper products Beans Soap Shampoo Toothpaste The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
This NJ Irish pub has a unique Valentine’s Day celebration
Valentine's Day has been celebrated as a day of romance since the 14th century. It's not celebrated in all countries, but a fair amount including the U.S., Canada, England, Australia, Argentina, France, Mexico and a few others. Not everyone is thrilled when that day on the calendar comes around. So,...
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
