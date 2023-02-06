ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

DC News Now

Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
MARYLAND STATE
theriver953.com

Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes

Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
RALEIGH, WV
wfmd.com

Testimony Begins In The Lemeul Roberts Trial

He’s charged with the murder of his ex-wife in 2020. Frederick, Md (KM) The state and the defense gave their opening statements in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts of Winchester, Virginia. Roberts is charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, in January, 2020.
WINCHESTER, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine

FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
alxnow.com

Man held without bond after stabbing in Landmark neighborhood apartment building

A 45-year-old man is being held without bond in connection with a stabbing in the West End on Saturday evening, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police were dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to the ninth floor of an apartment building in the 300 block of S. Reynolds Street for a report of shots fired and found the victim suffering from a non-lethal stab wound to the midsection.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

