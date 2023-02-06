Read full article on original website
WTOP
Quisenberry’s 21 help Fordham take down UMass 77-67
NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points to help Fordham defeat UMass 77-67 on Wednesday night. Quisenberry was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 12 for 14 from the line for the Rams (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore added 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.
WTOP
Jackson-Davis leads No. 18 Indiana against No. 24 Rutgers after 25-point performance
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -4.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Indiana plays the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 79-74 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. The...
WTOP
Rutgers visits No. 21 Indiana after Jackson-Davis’ 25-point outing
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Indiana takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 79-74 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Hoosiers are 12-1 on their home court. Indiana is...
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4
NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High principal: ‘Disturbing’ attendee behavior at home basketball game reportedly included racial slurs
Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum has informed the Wellesley High School community of reports from Friday night’s boys’ home basketball game that players on the Weymouth team were subjected to racial slurs from the stands as well as other unruly behavior by attendees. A racial incident...
whdh.com
Mass. casinos under scrutiny for potentially breaking sports betting rules
Two Massachusetts casinos are under scrutiny for possibly breaking sports betting rules. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it is investigating Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor to see if they violated rules on which events can and can’t be wagered on. So far, the casinos have not commented.
Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic
When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food
I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
NECN
Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals
Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive. Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
NECN
Boston Mayor to Announce Reparations Task Force
The city of Boston is set to unveil a Reparations Task Force, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced Monday evening. The mayor is scheduled to announce the members of the task force at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Back in December, the Boston City Council voted to form a...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
