Easton, PA

WTOP

Quisenberry’s 21 help Fordham take down UMass 77-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points to help Fordham defeat UMass 77-67 on Wednesday night. Quisenberry was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 12 for 14 from the line for the Rams (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore added 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Rutgers visits No. 21 Indiana after Jackson-Davis’ 25-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Indiana takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 79-74 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Hoosiers are 12-1 on their home court. Indiana is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hnibnews.com

Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4

NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
HINGHAM, MA
95.9 WCYY

Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic

When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

The Soul of Boston’s Soul Food

I came to know historic Slade's Bar & Grill in Boston back in the mid-70s, when J.J. Wright of WRKO and myself, Phil Palace from WEZE – radio station rivals and fierce competitors – headed over to Slade's for our soul food fix. Wright was brought up in...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's Winthrop Tower Already Has Nearly $150M in Condo Deals

Two months before opening, the Boston affiliate of Millennium Partners has received commitments from buyers on nearly 50 condominium units at downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center tower that are together worth almost $150 million, according to an executive. Work is set to wrap up on 317 luxury units in the...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Boston Mayor to Announce Reparations Task Force

The city of Boston is set to unveil a Reparations Task Force, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced Monday evening. The mayor is scheduled to announce the members of the task force at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Back in December, the Boston City Council voted to form a...
BOSTON, MA

