Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

SMU vs. Temple game preview and live thread

SMU (8-16, 3-8) comes into the game off back-to-back losses on the road, falling 74-52 at Tulane last Wednesday and had Saturday's second-half comeback fall short, 77-72, at East Carolina. Zhuric Phelps scored 23 points in the loss, hitting double digits before halftime, while Zach Nutall had 18 and Samuell...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
247Sports

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Preview

We preview the Big East conference battle between the Blue Demons and the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania. DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10) vs. Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) Wednesday, February 8th, 7:30 p.m. Central – Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania. How to Watch on Television...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Toledo Looks For Sixth Consecutive Victory on Wednesday vs. Buffalo

TOLEDO, Ohio – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Toledo women's basketball team welcomes Buffalo to Savage Arena on Wednesday night. Action between the Rockets and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) finds itself in the thick of the race for the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOP

Allen, Mobley power Cavaliers to 113-85 win over Pistons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game, 113-85 over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night despite resting their starting backcourt. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) got the night off to heal...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd. The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap. Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Louisville 'didn't show up' in 91-57 loss at Pittsburgh

Following a pair of tight games against two of the ACC’s more struggling teams that seemed to elevate its outlook for the remainder of the schedule, Louisville’s reality came back in a hurry when it stepped up in competition at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. The Panthers, currently second the ACC standings, cruised to an easy 91-57 win.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTOP

T’wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

