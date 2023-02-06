Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
247Sports
SMU vs. Temple game preview and live thread
SMU (8-16, 3-8) comes into the game off back-to-back losses on the road, falling 74-52 at Tulane last Wednesday and had Saturday's second-half comeback fall short, 77-72, at East Carolina. Zhuric Phelps scored 23 points in the loss, hitting double digits before halftime, while Zach Nutall had 18 and Samuell...
gallerysports.com
WATCH: Kelvin Sampson reacts to No. 2 Houston Cougars’ big win over Tulsa
The Houston Cougars basketball team defeated Tulsa, 80-42, on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center. Check out what head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game.
Pitt vs Louisville Live Feed: Panthers Can Grab ACC First Place
The Pitt Panthers are back at home to face the cellar-dwelling Cardinals.
247Sports
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Preview
We preview the Big East conference battle between the Blue Demons and the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania. DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10) vs. Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) Wednesday, February 8th, 7:30 p.m. Central – Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania. How to Watch on Television...
chatsports.com
Toledo Looks For Sixth Consecutive Victory on Wednesday vs. Buffalo
TOLEDO, Ohio – Riding a five-game winning streak, the Toledo women's basketball team welcomes Buffalo to Savage Arena on Wednesday night. Action between the Rockets and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Toledo (17-4, 8-2 MAC) finds itself in the thick of the race for the...
WTOP
Allen, Mobley power Cavaliers to 113-85 win over Pistons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game, 113-85 over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night despite resting their starting backcourt. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) got the night off to heal...
Pitt vs Louisville Takeaways: Panthers Finally Earning Respect
The Pitt Panthers could do no wrong in a blowout victory over Louisville.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Super Bowl LVII preview and the LeBron-Jordan GOAT debate
The WTOP Sports team ushers in Super Bowl week with their breakdown of the historic Super Bowl LVII matchup between Kansas City and Philadelphia, delve into their favorite storylines surrounding the game and predict who will clutch the Lombardi Trophy after all is said and done. Also inside the D.C....
WTOP
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd. The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap. Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out...
247Sports
Louisville 'didn't show up' in 91-57 loss at Pittsburgh
Following a pair of tight games against two of the ACC’s more struggling teams that seemed to elevate its outlook for the remainder of the schedule, Louisville’s reality came back in a hurry when it stepped up in competition at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. The Panthers, currently second the ACC standings, cruised to an easy 91-57 win.
WTOP
T’wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Florida St. battles Syracuse looking to snap home skid
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest-tenured coaches will square off, with each team looking for some late-season momentum when Syracuse’s Jim
