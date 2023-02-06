Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO