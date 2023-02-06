Read full article on original website
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Player of the Game - Armando Bacot
What a strange end to a horrible game. Wake Forest was blasting UNC last night by as many as 26 points in the second half when Caleb Love finally awoke from his Sleeping Beauty slumber (he scored just two points on 0-9 shooting from the field in the first half). His three-point shot came alive in garbage time when the Heels started dragging Wake Forest through the mud, ending the game with 24 points on 4-9 shooting from the perimeter.
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands Danish Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion
Steve Forbes strikes again, but this time in the high school ranks. Marqus Mitrovic Marion, who stands 6-foot-8, 200 pounds announced his commitment to Wake Forest, joining Aaron Clark for the 2023 recruiting class. Marion chose the Deacs over offers from Xavier, Boston College, Dayton, Iona, Depaul, and Marquette amongst...
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch
Two losses in a row have Tar Heel fans in their feelings, and they’re not wrong to feel confused and even angry. After losing a game they should have won against Pitt, and losing a game they should have managed better against Duke, Carolina suddenly finds itself in deep water with little daylight left. It’s time to swim or it’s time to drown.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
Gargantuan offensive lineman details Wake Forest visit and offer
Standing 6'8, 300 pounds, Deerfield(Ma.) Deerfield Academy offensive tackle CJ Williams isn't hard to find on a football field, or well anywhere. However, he's found himself as an underrecruited player in the 2024 class, a diamond in the rough Wake Forest loves to dig up. Williams took a visit to Wake for Junior day on January 29th where the coaching staff surprised him with an offer.
