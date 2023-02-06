ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Is Unwatchable: A Play In Three Acts

Boss said I had to refine what were previously private kvetchings into an article, so. Perhaps you, personally, didn’t ask for this, but someone did. scene: Off Tackle Empire Slack basketball channel, late evening, Tuesday, February 7th. Enter MNWILDCAT and GREEN AKERS. Throughout, Michigan State uses a splendid 10-0 burst to begin the contest and then fiddles and diddles about, not surrendering the lead but declining to put Maryland away as the Terps shoot 1/10 from deep and Donta Scott goes scoreless in the first half.
EAST LANSING, MI
testudotimes.com

Analyzing Maryland women’s basketball’s attendance

Maryland fans are fortunate to have two basketball programs with a winning pedigree. Winning comes with expectations, though, and consequentially, criticism. The women’s basketball team has been in and around the top 10 in average attendance for the past decade, but after the Terps’ big 72-64 win against a top 15 opponent in Michigan, the lack of fans present for such a massive matchup became a topic of conversation.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Haller Announces Restructuring of Athletic Department Executive Leadership

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced changes to his leadership team designed to create more efficiencies as well as strategic collaboration. "The people who make up the Michigan State athletic department are one of our greatest strengths," said Haller. "In making...
EAST LANSING, MI
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims

BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents.  John Angelos serves as...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Where to order Super Bowl takeout in the DC area

While watching the Chiefs take on the Eagles this Sunday during the Super Bowl, stock up on some of the finest food the D.C. area has to offer. Several restaurants in the DMV are offering platters, kits and other to-go packages to ensure that the only thing football fans will have to worry about is the score and not their hungry bellies.
WASHINGTON, DC
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI

