WTOP
T’wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
19-year-old from Grand Rapids battling cancer will see Super Bowl LVII in person
A 19-year-old from Grand Rapids who is battling cancer will see Super Bowl LVII in person thanks to Make-A-Wish Michigan.
WTOP
Allen, Mobley power Cavaliers to 113-85 win over Pistons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game, 113-85 over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night despite resting their starting backcourt. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) got the night off to heal...
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Predators prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
An elite Western Conference showdown is on tap for this evening as the Vegas Golden Knights head to “Smashville” to go head-to-head with the Nashville Predators. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Predators prediction and pick will be made. Losers of...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Golden Knights Preview
Nashville Returns From NHL All-Star Break with Home Game vs. Vegas. The Nashville Predators (24-18-6) will return to action Tuesday night as they host the Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5...
WTOP
Benn breaks scoreless tie early in 2nd, Stars top Wild 4-1
DALLAS (AP) — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn’s 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second...
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Super Bowl LVII preview and the LeBron-Jordan GOAT debate
The WTOP Sports team ushers in Super Bowl week with their breakdown of the historic Super Bowl LVII matchup between Kansas City and Philadelphia, delve into their favorite storylines surrounding the game and predict who will clutch the Lombardi Trophy after all is said and done. Also inside the D.C....
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - PRACTICE IN DETROIT
Check out the action from Wednesday's skate in the Motor City. Hanifin reminisces about playing in Ann Arbor, visiting The Joe, and growing up on the fly at practice in Detroit. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. February 8, 2023. DETROIT - Nothing remains of the old barn, but for...
WTOP
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd. The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap. Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out...
FOX Sports
Chrychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Wild 3-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night. McBain put a back-hander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Ducks in OT for First Time Since 2018
10 observations: Hawks lose to Ducks for first time since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks suffered their first loss against Anaheim since...
Yardbarker
NHL Stadium Series: 2024 game could take place in Florida
The 2023 NHL Stadium Series game between the host Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped anyone from beginning to plan where the next February outdoor game will take place. NHL media member Kevin Weekes reported on Wednesday via Twitter that there...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Want to Start Out Strong Versus Ducks
The Blackhawks play in their first game at the United Center since Jan. 22 against the Anaheim Ducks. After a well-deserved break, the Blackhawks return to the ice at the United Center against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. The Ducks are a "young and very skilled team," as head...
NHL
Tkachuk named NHL's First Star of the Week
NEW YORK (Feb. 6, 2023) - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk , Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the...
