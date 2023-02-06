ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

T’wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged

It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Allen, Mobley power Cavaliers to 113-85 win over Pistons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game, 113-85 over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night despite resting their starting backcourt. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) got the night off to heal...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Day: Preds vs. Golden Knights Preview

Nashville Returns From NHL All-Star Break with Home Game vs. Vegas. The Nashville Predators (24-18-6) will return to action Tuesday night as they host the Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

Benn breaks scoreless tie early in 2nd, Stars top Wild 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn’s 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

PHOTO GALLERY - PRACTICE IN DETROIT

Check out the action from Wednesday's skate in the Motor City. Hanifin reminisces about playing in Ann Arbor, visiting The Joe, and growing up on the fly at practice in Detroit. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. February 8, 2023. DETROIT - Nothing remains of the old barn, but for...
WTOP

Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd. The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap. Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Chrychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Wild 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night. McBain put a back-hander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

NHL Stadium Series: 2024 game could take place in Florida

The 2023 NHL Stadium Series game between the host Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped anyone from beginning to plan where the next February outdoor game will take place. NHL media member Kevin Weekes reported on Wednesday via Twitter that there...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

BLOG: Blackhawks Want to Start Out Strong Versus Ducks

The Blackhawks play in their first game at the United Center since Jan. 22 against the Anaheim Ducks. After a well-deserved break, the Blackhawks return to the ice at the United Center against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. The Ducks are a "young and very skilled team," as head...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Tkachuk named NHL's First Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Feb. 6, 2023) - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk , Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy