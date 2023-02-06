ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Tenant ignites controversy by revealing they pay no rent by overcharging roommates

An Australian tenant has been ruthlessly shamed after publicly outing themselves for having their four housemates pay the entirety of the rent while they lived for free. For two years, the individual has been the sole leaseholder for a rental property in Sydney, Australia’s inner west, while subletting out four rooms to people who unwittingly covered the full cost of the house. With the lease almost due for renewal, the head tenant this week began to panic after the subletters indicated they would like to be on the lease. “Seeking advice. I’m currently the head tenant of a five-bedroom house in the inner...
AOL Corp

Housing market: Jason Oppenheim warns of an 'armageddon' in the real estate industry

The real estate industry could soon be upended, says star broker Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim – who leads a team of glamorous agents on Netflix (NFLX) reality series "Selling Sunset" – recently sat down with Yahoo Finance to talk about the current state of the U.S. real estate market. During the far-ranging conversation, he warned that the industry's commission structure could soon change forever.
CBC News

More than 86 per cent of London's apartment condos are owned by investors: StatsCan

New data from Statistics Canada suggests more than 86 per cent of all apartment condominiums in the City of London were owned by investors in 2020 — a sign first-time buyers are being squeezed out of the market by investors, who are cashing in on the city's severe undersupply of purpose-built rental apartments.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CNBC

How the U.S. labor market went from 'quiet quitting' to 'quiet hiring'

Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
Andrew77

A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor

Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
CNBC

Manhattan rents hit an all-time high in January

Median rents in Manhattan hit a record in January, fueled by a strong job market and a tight supply of apartments. The median rent rose 15% to $4,097 from the year-earlier month — the highest ever in January. As more workers return to the office, more employees may also...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNBC

Mark Mobius: Adani had 'big problems' that put me off, but India still looks appealing

Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
CNBC

Singapore drops pre-departure requirements for travelers, further eases mask rules

SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to allow non-fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a negative pre-departure test from next week, health authorities announced Thursday. The country is set to remove mask-wearing on public transport from Monday, as it seeks to exit the "acute phase" of the pandemic,...
BBC

Hundreds face job cuts at Nationwide building society

Hundreds of staff at a building society are facing job cuts, a spokesman said. Nationwide Building Society, which has its headquarters in Swindon, employs around 18,000 people across the country. A company spokesperson said the cuts are part of a move in "streamlining" some non-member facing roles. They said they...

