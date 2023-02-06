ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points, the last two on a game-winning tip-in at the buzzer that gave Georgia Tech a 70-68 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night. With the score tied at 68 with five seconds remaining, the Yellow Jackets’ Kyle Sturdivant drove the left side of the lane and missed a step-back jumper along the baseline. Terry, who had inbounded the ball after a timeout, followed down the left side and delivered a two-handed tip-in for the victory that snapped a nine-game losing streak.

