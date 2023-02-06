Read full article on original website
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
🏀 MBB: No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points,...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
throughthephog.com
Kansas Jayhawks football schedule in the new-look Big 12 is released
Since the 2011 season, the Big 12 has operated with just 10 teams. There were 9 conference games and every single team played each other once. What used to be a simple concept has now become more complex. Now that the conference has expanded to 14 schools, KU’s football schedule has become something to monitor.
🏀 MBB: Complete team effort carries K-State past 19 TCU, 82-61
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as No. 12/11 Kansas State snapped a 2-game losing streak with a near wire-to-wire 82-61 victory over No. 19/17 TCU on Tuesday night before a crowd of 8,667 at Bramlage Coliseum.
🏀 MBB: K-States' Nowell Named Top 10 Candidate for Bob Cousy Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell was announced as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday (February 7). The award, which annually honors the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball, is named after former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.
This unsung freshman has Jerome Tang excited about Kansas State basketball’s future
Jerome Tang is expecting very big things from Kansas State freshman Taj Manning after he completes a redshirt season with the Wildcats.
Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang was not pleased with Kansas State's performance Saturday
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was rather unhappy with how his team performed on Saturday in the Wildcats' 69-66 home loss to Texas. As Fitz explains, the Wildcats were told by their coach to stew on this performance because Tuesday night's game with TCU is huge, considering Tang's team has lost three straight Big 12 games.
WIBW
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Grass fire at Kansas governor’s mansion intentionally set
A grass fire that occurred on the grounds of the Kansas governor's mansion was intentionally set, according to the Topeka Fire Department.
Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
WIBW
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
KVOE
Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rodrick and Kim Nauling started their barbeque restaurant in Junction City back in 2018 before moving it to Topeka at the end of 2021. Rodrick says the food they serve is the same food he’s been making his whole life. “This is what I grew...
WIBW
Deer jumps over concrete barrier, strikes SUV on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday about three miles north...
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
Hutch Post
