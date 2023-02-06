ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points,...
AUSTIN, TX
throughthephog.com

Kansas Jayhawks football schedule in the new-look Big 12 is released

Since the 2011 season, the Big 12 has operated with just 10 teams. There were 9 conference games and every single team played each other once. What used to be a simple concept has now become more complex. Now that the conference has expanded to 14 schools, KU’s football schedule has become something to monitor.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: K-States' Nowell Named Top 10 Candidate for Bob Cousy Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell was announced as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday (February 7). The award, which annually honors the top point guard in Division I men’s basketball, is named after former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang was not pleased with Kansas State's performance Saturday

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was rather unhappy with how his team performed on Saturday in the Wildcats' 69-66 home loss to Texas. As Fitz explains, the Wildcats were told by their coach to stew on this performance because Tuesday night's game with TCU is huge, considering Tang's team has lost three straight Big 12 games.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo

Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board

Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

