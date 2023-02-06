Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons This Little-Known Region In Greece Needs To Be At The Top Of Your Travel List
On the southern side of Greece’s mainland lies a geographical region that’s probably one of the most important in the country. The Peloponnese — thought to be named after the hero Pelops who conquered the region in ancient Greek history — can be considered an island within the mainland as the peninsula is surrounded by water on all sides and linked to the mainland at two spots: the Corinth Canal and the multi-span cable bridge at Rio Antirio.
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
'Heart-wrenching': Drone footage shows destruction from Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Drone footage shows devastation from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria as frantic rescue efforts continue to find more survivors.
Mudslides smash 5 villages in Peru; death toll lowered to 12
Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud. A local Civil Defense official said Monday that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed...
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.There were at least 6 aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. “Our priority is to bring...
Live updates | Powerful quake kills scores in Turkey, Syria
The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Scores were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.Here is the latest:___Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the...
Turkey Earthquake Map Shows Cause of Devastating Strike
The 7.8 magnitude quake—which has killed hundreds of people so far—was caused by the East Anatolian Fault which runs across southeastern Turkey.
Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey hours after morning devastation
Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km.It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,500.Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and...
Tour of Antalya cancelled after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria
More than 1,400 people have died following the quakes on Monday
British travellers in Turkey urged to make contact with family and friends
British travellers currently in Turkey near the site of the recent devastating earthquakes have been urged to contact family and friends.The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised those visiting to assure loved ones back home that they’re safe.“If you are in Turkey or planning to travel there you should follow the information and advice from local authorities/your tour operator,” reads the updated FCDO guidance.“If you’re in the Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras or neighbouring provinces and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”More than 5,000 people have been killed in the twin earthquakes...
The Weather Channel
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Toll Climbs To At Least 2,800
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck early Monday in southern central Turkey north of the Syrian border. A second 7.5 magnitude quake struck the area Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people remain trapped in rubble. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
The Weather Channel
Photos: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Syria, Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 5,000. A second powerful earthquake struck the region less than 12 hours later. Photos show the devastation after the quakes struck. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Three drown, many feared missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece
ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Three people drowned and 11 were believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off Greece this week, the Greek Coast Guard said on Tuesday, as the search continued in cold and windy weather.
ancientpages.com
Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...
Magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 2,800 people in Turkey and Syria
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake near Gaziantep, a major city in southern Turkey, was followed by a second one measuring magnitude 7.5 about 60 miles away.
Turkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors
Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. At least 500 people have died, with the death toll rising quickly throughout the morning of Monday, 6 February. This video shows the scene as people rushed to falling debris as they searched for anybody alive underneath. The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both Turkey and Syria. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquakeTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed
Comments / 0