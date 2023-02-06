Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons This Little-Known Region In Greece Needs To Be At The Top Of Your Travel List
On the southern side of Greece’s mainland lies a geographical region that’s probably one of the most important in the country. The Peloponnese — thought to be named after the hero Pelops who conquered the region in ancient Greek history — can be considered an island within the mainland as the peninsula is surrounded by water on all sides and linked to the mainland at two spots: the Corinth Canal and the multi-span cable bridge at Rio Antirio.
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
HuffPost
Powerful 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Turkey And Syria, Kills Over 2,300
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities feared the death toll...
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.There were at least 6 aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. “Our priority is to bring...
Mudslides smash 5 villages in Peru; death toll lowered to 12
Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud. A local Civil Defense official said Monday that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed...
Turkey Earthquake Map Shows Cause of Devastating Strike
The 7.8 magnitude quake—which has killed hundreds of people so far—was caused by the East Anatolian Fault which runs across southeastern Turkey.
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
Tour of Antalya cancelled after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria
More than 1,400 people have died following the quakes on Monday
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Three drown, many feared missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece
ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Three people drowned and 11 were believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off Greece this week, the Greek Coast Guard said on Tuesday, as the search continued in cold and windy weather.
ancientpages.com
Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
NBC Los Angeles
Turkey's President Erdogan Declares 3-Month State of Emergency for Quake-Hit Regions
At the time of writing, the death toll from the quakes is above 5,100, with many still missing and critically injured. Rescue efforts are continuing — Turkey's government has deployed nearly 25,000 search and rescue personnel — but emergency workers in both Turkey and Syria say they are completely overwhelmed.
The Jewish Press
Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
Bay News 9
Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake
Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here's a glance at the assistance being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the bloc's...
Qatar Airways Operating Special Flight to Airport Close to Epicenter of Deadly Earthquake That Rocked Turkey and Syria
Qatar Airways says it will operate a special one-off flight to an airport close to the epicentre of two deadly earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. The Doha-based carrier said it had worked with the Turkish embassy in Qatar to arrange the flight, which will depart late on Monday night and arrive at Adana International Airport at around 2 am on Tuesday.
At least three Americans were confirmed dead in Turkey 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria early Monday morning, devastating entire cities and claiming the lives of over 15,000 people, according to officials. The pre-dawn earthquake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks.
AOL Corp
Death toll rises as cold grips earthquake-torn Turkey, Syria
The survival window for those trapped in the rubble following the catastrophic earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria Monday was rapidly closing Wednesday evening, local time, as crews continued their search for survivors. Wintry conditions this week will only add to the burden those affected by the earthquake face.
Comments / 0