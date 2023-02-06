A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.There were at least 6 aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. “Our priority is to bring...

3 DAYS AGO