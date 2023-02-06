ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

4 New Jersey Restaurants Among Most Romantic In The U.S. For 2023

OpenTable has unveiled the ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America‘ list and 4 New Jersey spots have made the cut for 2023. If you haven’t made that special reservation for Valentine’s Day just yet, we suggest doing it now because OpenTable wants to help celebrate you and your loved ones in style. The highly anticipated and annual list features restaurants that “deliver on romance.”
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include: Canned chicken Cereal Macaroni and chees Canned meats Canned pasta Vegetables (low sodium) Fruits (low sugar) Diapers Baby wipes Stew (low sodium) Granola bars Rice Paper products Beans Soap Shampoo Toothpaste The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.      
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy