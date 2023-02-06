ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Full Takeover Bid for Manchester United Expected Within Days

Manchester United can reportedly expect a full takeover bid from Qatari investors in the coming days. The money will reportedly come from individual investors, as the group is separate from Qatar Sports Investments, which was reported last month to be considering a full or partial takeover. QSI already owns Paris...
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford outlines new targets and Ten Hag’s impact

Manchester United’s talisman Marcus Rashford has assessed his outstanding form and the impact of Erik ten Hag this season. The 25-year-old is currently in the form of his career; 19 goals and eight assists for the season so far and levelling a club record of scoring in nine consecutive home games, a streak set by Busby Babe Dennis Viollet.
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen

Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa

Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer

Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Arsenal could cash in on in-form loanee in the summer

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been in superb form this season and is currently the highest-scoring player in Ligue 1. The striker left the Emirates on loan in the summer as he wanted more game time and has enjoyed that at Reims. The French side is enjoying a resurgence under...
Man Utd’s rejected bid gives a clue what Rice may cost Arsenal

Arsenal is reportedly planning a summer assault for Declan Rice to bolster their midfield after the Englishman rejected West Ham’s latest contract offer. The Irons believe the World Cup star will leave them in the summer and are now prepared to offload him when this season ends. Rice is...
Crystal Palace star could have joined Arsenal or Everton says former teammate

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha had the chance to join Arsenal and Everton says former teammate Darren Ambrose. Zaha is set to be out of contract at the end of the season where he could finally end a lengthy spell at Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old did leave the club to join Manchester United many years ago, but it wasn’t long before he return to Palace.

