ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
WVNews

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa

Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Yardbarker

Coupe de France: How Marseille Plans to Defend Lionel Messi, per Valentin Rongier

While Neymar Jr. returns to the Paris Saint-Germain lineup after dealing with groin pain, the attack will likely run through Lionel Messi to avoid putting too much on the 31-year-old’s plate. Nonetheless, despite Messi potentially being the offensive figure for the capital club in their Coupe de France Round...
FOX Sports

Bayern hires goalkeeping coach Rechner from Hoffenheim

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim on Wednesday to replace the fired Toni Tapalović. The Bavarian club said the 42-year-old Rechner was joining the team's staff, but didn’t give any details regarding the length of his contract. Bayern fired...
Yardbarker

Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Yardbarker

Italian Media Highlight How Francesco Acerbi Has Become Bedrock Of Inter Milan’s Defense Amid Uncertainty & Inconsistency

Inter look to have found a source of real stability in their backline amid a climate of uncertainty in the form of veteran defender Francesco Acerbi. This is highlight by Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who argue that the Nerazzurri have made a very fortuitous decision in signing the 34-year-old on the advice of Simone Inzaghi, as he has become a bedrock of their defense.
Yardbarker

Juventus triggers clause to sign Locatelli permanently

Juventus has reportedly triggered the permanent clause in Manuel Locatelli’s loan move. The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan from Sassuolo last season after his superb Euro 2020 campaign. The Black and Greens allowed him to move to Turin on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation...
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone still unconvinced by Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is rumoured to be unimpressed by Memphis Depay’s start at the club. The Dutch international completed a move to Atletico from Barcelona in the January transfer window after the two clubs agreed a €3m deal, with €1m in add ons. Depay...
Yardbarker

Emerging footage shows Prisma investigator declaring his hatred towards Juventus

As we all know by now, Juventus have already been deducted 15 points due to the capital gains trial, but are now facing further punishment through the so-called Prisma investigation. This case revolves around the allegedly illegal salary maneuvers conducted by Andrea Agnelli’s former management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy