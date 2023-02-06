ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
The Independent

Mudslides smash 5 villages in Peru; death toll lowered to 12

Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud. A local Civil Defense official said Monday that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed...
The Independent

Live updates | Powerful quake kills scores in Turkey, Syria

The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Scores were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.Here is the latest:___Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the...
The Independent

Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey hours after morning devastation

Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km.It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,500.Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and...
The Weather Channel

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Toll Climbs To At Least 2,800

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck early Monday in southern central Turkey north of the Syrian border. A second 7.5 magnitude quake struck the area Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people remain trapped in rubble. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
The Weather Channel

Photos: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Syria, Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 5,000. A second powerful earthquake struck the region less than 12 hours later. Photos show the devastation after the quakes struck. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
ancientpages.com

Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...
The Independent

Turkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivors

Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. At least 500 people have died, with the death toll rising quickly throughout the morning of Monday, 6 February. This video shows the scene as people rushed to falling debris as they searched for anybody alive underneath. The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both Turkey and Syria. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquakeTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed
The Independent

Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble

A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.

