Rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. At least 500 people have died, with the death toll rising quickly throughout the morning of Monday, 6 February. This video shows the scene as people rushed to falling debris as they searched for anybody alive underneath. The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both Turkey and Syria. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

3 DAYS AGO