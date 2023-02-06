ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia has 45 flu deaths so far this season, up 7 in a week, even as new cases are waning

By Source: Georgia Department of Public Health, jdruckenmiller, Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago
Of the 45 Georgia flu deaths so far this season, all but two have been ages 50 and older with the most -- 31 -- being ages 65 and up.  Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

Another seven people have died from the flu in Georgia this season as we head into what normally is the peak month for the illness -- but maybe not this year.

Through Jan. 28, the state had counted 45 deaths since the beginning of October; last season, 31 people were claimed by the flu. Georgia saw a rare flu surge prior to Christmas, giving some hope that the peak came early.

Of those deaths so far this year, 31 people ages 65 and older have died while two of the victims were 50 or younger.

Despite the increase in deaths, Georgia and all bordering states were experiencing a low number of new cases through Jan. 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were no additional outbreaks reported in the state during that week; the season total to date is 303 outbreaks.

Georgia saw 11 more people hospitalized with the flu with a total of 2,083 people admitted since the season began.

Locally, "we are seeing some hospitalizations" but overall case counts are dropping, says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

He again urged Northwest Georgians to get flu vaccinations as well as all covid shots and boosters.

