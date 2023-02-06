ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hixson Representatives React to Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Last week News 12 brought you a story about some businesses that have recently closed or about to close in Hixson. This has led some in the community to question the direction the community is heading towards economically. State Senator Bo Watson and State Representative Greg Martin...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Semi-truck rolls over guardrail, driver trapped inside

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — An 18-wheeler rolled over a guardrail on Cagle Mountain Monday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. They said the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck. The truck wrecked on State Route 111 of Cagle Mountain. Officials said this was just above the...
DUNLAP, TN
theutcecho.com

Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga

On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for February 8

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001093 -500 block Cedar Glen Cir – Supplemental – The caller advised his license plate that was supposed to be sent to him by the dealership finally arrived after he reported it lost the previous week. The plate was removed from NCIC.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Woman arrested for DUI after striking pedestrian

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Chattanooga early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga police. CPD said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Shortly after 12 a.m., a 19-year-old was attempting to get into her vehicle on Chestnut Street. A passing vehicle struck...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.

