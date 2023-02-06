Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
WTVC
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
fox17.com
Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the...
WTVC
Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WDEF
Hixson Representatives React to Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Last week News 12 brought you a story about some businesses that have recently closed or about to close in Hixson. This has led some in the community to question the direction the community is heading towards economically. State Senator Bo Watson and State Representative Greg Martin...
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
WTVC
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County man charged with second degree murder for August shooting
From Local 3 News: Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Cleveland police say Dodd is accused of shooting 27-year-old Douglas C. Bryant, in the 800 block of 6th Street during the afternoon hours of August 25th of 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that...
WDEF
Semi-truck rolls over guardrail, driver trapped inside
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — An 18-wheeler rolled over a guardrail on Cagle Mountain Monday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. They said the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck. The truck wrecked on State Route 111 of Cagle Mountain. Officials said this was just above the...
theutcecho.com
Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga
On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 8
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001093 -500 block Cedar Glen Cir – Supplemental – The caller advised his license plate that was supposed to be sent to him by the dealership finally arrived after he reported it lost the previous week. The plate was removed from NCIC.
WDEF
Woman arrested for DUI after striking pedestrian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Chattanooga early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga police. CPD said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Shortly after 12 a.m., a 19-year-old was attempting to get into her vehicle on Chestnut Street. A passing vehicle struck...
Deceased Female found on roadway in Franklin County Identified
We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday morning that they had responded to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a deceased female beside the roadway. At first, she was not identified, but now the sheriff’s department reports that...
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
thunder1320.com
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
