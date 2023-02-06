Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
wutc.org
Along Rossville Boulevard, A Project For Art And Climate
A new art and climate project here in Chattanooga is seeking artists who live and work on the Rossville Boulevard corridor. Three artists will be chosen for a paid, year-long residency for the project. James McKissic is president of ArtsBuild - and Brianna Jones is its programs and grants coordinator.
chattanoogacw.com
Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
chattanoogapulse.com
PEAK Celebrates A Decade Of Helping Kids In Chattanooga
A decade ago in 2013, LaDarius Price founded PEAK, which stands for “Placing Emphasis Around Kids”, an organization dedicated to the healthy development of young men and women in underserved areas. “By promoting excellence within the family, we will continue to advance the quality of life , outcomes...
theutcecho.com
Second Annual Taste of Black Chattanooga Kicks-off a Month-Long Celebration
Red, yellow and green adorned the Chattanooga Room on February 1, while the aroma of fresh-made food surrounded it. Black History Month was greeted with food, dance, and songs symbolizing Black culture with the second annual Taste of Black Chattanooga. Half of the room allowed for seating while the other...
WDEF
Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
WTVC
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
WDEF
Lakeview Middle School student brings THC edibles, distributes
UPDATE: More information has been obtained from a Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office report. School faculty also retrieved a vape pen without a cartridge from the 11-year-old. The student is a sixth grader at the school. He told school faculty that he ate some edibles and gave some to his...
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
theutcecho.com
Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga
On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
knoxfocus.com
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I
Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
Tennessee Tribune
Hamilton County Schools Deputy Superintendent Sonia Stewart Selected for Future Chiefs Program
Chattanooga, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart has been selected as part of the seventh cohort of Future Chiefs by the national organization Chiefs for Change. Chiefs for Change operates on the premise that bold, sustained leadership is critical in order to have a highly...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
mymix1041.com
Former business manager of local church pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud. The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church’s credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church’s payroll taxes, which resulted in a tax debt exceeding $900,000.
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County man charged with second degree murder for August shooting
From Local 3 News: Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Cleveland police say Dodd is accused of shooting 27-year-old Douglas C. Bryant, in the 800 block of 6th Street during the afternoon hours of August 25th of 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that...
WDEF
Semi-truck rolls over guardrail, driver trapped inside
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — An 18-wheeler rolled over a guardrail on Cagle Mountain Monday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. They said the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck. The truck wrecked on State Route 111 of Cagle Mountain. Officials said this was just above the...
WTVC
Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
