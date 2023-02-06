Read full article on original website
Simon Middleton to depart as England coach after Women’s Six Nations
The England Women head coach, Simon Middleton, will step down after this year’s Women’s Six Nations
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
Brendon McCullum doesn’t see a limit for England with Ben Stokes in charge
Brendon McCullum is happy to watch Ben Stokes “write his own scripts” as England’s captain as the pair continue to push the boundaries in Test cricket.McCullum has been a huge hit since taking over England’s red ball side last summer, overseeing nine wins from 10 matches and ushering in a new era of fearless play.As a proud Kiwi and a beloved former Black Caps captain this month’s tour of New Zealand places him firmly in the spotlight, but he is more than happy to nudge Stokes into centre stage.“With the skipper in charge, I’m not sure what’s possible for this...
Harry Brook smashes 97 as England pile on runs in New Zealand warm-up clash
Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park.Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week’s first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball.Southee and England’s Kiwi head coach Brendon McCullum were team-mates for years and the pair happily removed any battle lines as they chatted at length throughout the second session,...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Stuart McCloskey not sure why former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt overlooked him
Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey admits he does not fully understand why he was regularly overlooked by former head coach Joe Schmidt ahead of potentially making a fifth successive Test start under Andy Farrell.The Ulster man was handed his international debut by Schmidt against England in the 2016 Six Nations but won just two further caps up to and including the 2019 World Cup.McCloskey has been in contention for selection far more frequently during the Farrell era and is expected to retain his role at inside centre for Saturday’s blockbuster clash with reigning Grand Slam champions France in Dublin following...
BBC
Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre
Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland need to 'back up' Twickenham win against Wales - Huw Jones
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England...
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
Mike Forshaw inspired by old team-mate Shaun Edwards but vows to do job his way
Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw acknowledged the impact Shaun Edwards has made on him but insists he will do the job his own way.Forshaw’s fellow Wiganer enjoyed sustained success with Wales in the same role that Forshaw now has.The current France defence specialist played a key part in Wales winning four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reaching two World Cup semi-finals during Warren Gatland’s first stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019.Forshaw and Edwards played in Wigan’s 1991 World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers at Anfield, with both of them enjoying long rugby league careers.“On January...
Liz Truss says it is ‘unfair’ to blame her mini-budget for interest rate hike and rules out being PM again – as it happened
UK’s shortest-serving prime minister says she ‘learned a lot’ from time in government but does not want top job again
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales will aim to avoid giving Scotland chances - Mike Forshaw
Defence coach Mike Forshaw says Wales must not give Scotland's key counter-attackers opportunities to strike at Murrayfield on Saturday. Forshaw is wary of Scotland’s "X-factor" back three, especially star winger Duhan van der Merwe, who scored two tries in their win at Twickenham last weekend, including a stunning solo score.
Yardbarker
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer
Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield insists the door is not closed on axed Ben Youngs
Ben Youngs has been left out of England's matchday squad for the first time since 2014 as Steve Borthwick showed his ruthless streak.
The Spin | ‘Well bowled Harold!’ Ninety years on, England’s Bodyline tactics retain heat
Nine decades ago this week, Australia’s under-fire cricket board rowed back on complaints against the tourists’ brutal bowling
