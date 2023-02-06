ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
The Independent

Brendon McCullum doesn’t see a limit for England with Ben Stokes in charge

Brendon McCullum is happy to watch Ben Stokes “write his own scripts” as England’s captain as the pair continue to push the boundaries in Test cricket.McCullum has been a huge hit since taking over England’s red ball side last summer, overseeing nine wins from 10 matches and ushering in a new era of fearless play.As a proud Kiwi and a beloved former Black Caps captain this month’s tour of New Zealand places him firmly in the spotlight, but he is more than happy to nudge Stokes into centre stage.“With the skipper in charge, I’m not sure what’s possible for this...
The Independent

Harry Brook smashes 97 as England pile on runs in New Zealand warm-up clash

Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park.Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week’s first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball.Southee and England’s Kiwi head coach Brendon McCullum were team-mates for years and the pair happily removed any battle lines as they chatted at length throughout the second session,...
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
The Independent

Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
BBC

Transfer news: United to make room for Kane

Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
The Independent

Stuart McCloskey not sure why former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt overlooked him

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey admits he does not fully understand why he was regularly overlooked by former head coach Joe Schmidt ahead of potentially making a fifth successive Test start under Andy Farrell.The Ulster man was handed his international debut by Schmidt against England in the 2016 Six Nations but won just two further caps up to and including the 2019 World Cup.McCloskey has been in contention for selection far more frequently during the Farrell era and is expected to retain his role at inside centre for Saturday’s blockbuster clash with reigning Grand Slam champions France in Dublin following...
BBC

Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre

Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
BBC

Six Nations: Scotland need to 'back up' Twickenham win against Wales - Huw Jones

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England...
The Independent

Mike Forshaw inspired by old team-mate Shaun Edwards but vows to do job his way

Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw acknowledged the impact Shaun Edwards has made on him but insists he will do the job his own way.Forshaw’s fellow Wiganer enjoyed sustained success with Wales in the same role that Forshaw now has.The current France defence specialist played a key part in Wales winning four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reaching two World Cup semi-finals during Warren Gatland’s first stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019.Forshaw and Edwards played in Wigan’s 1991 World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers at Anfield, with both of them enjoying long rugby league careers.“On January...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Wales will aim to avoid giving Scotland chances - Mike Forshaw

Defence coach Mike Forshaw says Wales must not give Scotland's key counter-attackers opportunities to strike at Murrayfield on Saturday. Forshaw is wary of Scotland’s "X-factor" back three, especially star winger Duhan van der Merwe, who scored two tries in their win at Twickenham last weekend, including a stunning solo score.
Yardbarker

Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy