Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Luis Gustavo admits his presence has made things 'difficult'
Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate Luis Gustavo has brazenly admitted that the superstar's arrival at Al-Nassr has made things 'difficult' for the team's other players.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
WVNews
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa
Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Lionel Messi to continue PSG contract talks, Liverpool and Man City in for Jude Bellingham, more
The January transfer window brought plenty of crazy twists, surprises and unexpected moves for one of the most beautiful mid-season windows to date. But that's not all, because some clubs are already working on the next moves and the months between now and June will certainly be intense. Arsenal have...
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Liverpool tipped to land sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is misfiring – now the Reds may capitalise on another club's crisis to land an astonishing replacement
Yardbarker
Where will Di Maria play against Salernitana?
Angel di Maria is one player that Juventus expects to be very useful to them in this second half of the season and the Bianconeri have been working on getting the best from the attacker. After winning the World Cup at the end of 2022 and showing his class in...
Yardbarker
Coupe de France: How Marseille Plans to Defend Lionel Messi, per Valentin Rongier
While Neymar Jr. returns to the Paris Saint-Germain lineup after dealing with groin pain, the attack will likely run through Lionel Messi to avoid putting too much on the 31-year-old’s plate. Nonetheless, despite Messi potentially being the offensive figure for the capital club in their Coupe de France Round...
FOX Sports
Bayern hires goalkeeping coach Rechner from Hoffenheim
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim on Wednesday to replace the fired Toni Tapalović. The Bavarian club said the 42-year-old Rechner was joining the team's staff, but didn’t give any details regarding the length of his contract. Bayern fired...
Yardbarker
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Inter Milan 'eye summer swoop for Chelsea defender Chalobah to replace PSG-bound Skriniar'.
The Serie A giants have drawn up a list of potential replacements for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Highlight How Francesco Acerbi Has Become Bedrock Of Inter Milan’s Defense Amid Uncertainty & Inconsistency
Inter look to have found a source of real stability in their backline amid a climate of uncertainty in the form of veteran defender Francesco Acerbi. This is highlight by Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who argue that the Nerazzurri have made a very fortuitous decision in signing the 34-year-old on the advice of Simone Inzaghi, as he has become a bedrock of their defense.
Yardbarker
Juventus triggers clause to sign Locatelli permanently
Juventus has reportedly triggered the permanent clause in Manuel Locatelli’s loan move. The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan from Sassuolo last season after his superb Euro 2020 campaign. The Black and Greens allowed him to move to Turin on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation...
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone still unconvinced by Memphis Depay
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is rumoured to be unimpressed by Memphis Depay’s start at the club. The Dutch international completed a move to Atletico from Barcelona in the January transfer window after the two clubs agreed a €3m deal, with €1m in add ons. Depay...
Yardbarker
Milan Skriniar Aiming To Finish His Final Season At Inter Milan Giving His Best As Ivan Perisic Did, Italian Media Suggest
Inter defender Milan Skriniar will be looking to emulate his former Nerazzurri teammate Ivan Perisic by ending his time at the club on a positive note with his performances over the final few months of his contract. This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908,...
Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal
Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 victory over Al Ahly.Goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas sealed the win at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.Ali Maaloul’s spot-kick briefly made Madrid sweat but they reached Saturday’s final – where they face Al Hilal – and could even afford Luka Modric’s late penalty miss.Hussein El Shahat tested Andriy Lunin – in for the injured Thibaut Courtois – but Madrid grabbed the lead through Vinicius.The striker had already hit the post before he opened the scoring three minutes before the break.Al Ahly midfielder Aliou...
Comments / 0