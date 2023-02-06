Read full article on original website
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer
Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Full Takeover Bid for Manchester United Expected Within Days
Manchester United can reportedly expect a full takeover bid from Qatari investors in the coming days. The money will reportedly come from individual investors, as the group is separate from Qatar Sports Investments, which was reported last month to be considering a full or partial takeover. QSI already owns Paris...
Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford outlines new targets and Ten Hag’s impact
Manchester United’s talisman Marcus Rashford has assessed his outstanding form and the impact of Erik ten Hag this season. The 25-year-old is currently in the form of his career; 19 goals and eight assists for the season so far and levelling a club record of scoring in nine consecutive home games, a streak set by Busby Babe Dennis Viollet.
Soccer-Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United - Daily Mail
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Real Madrid believe England star Jude Bellingham is 'most likely to go to the Premier League'
Carlo Ancelotti's side are said to be interested in signing the 19-year-old who has become one of the world's most sought after players.
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Emir of Qatar interested in buying Manchester United for £4.5bn
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, would require Uefa rules to change in order to go ahead with purchasing the club as he already owns PSG
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
Manchester United's massive Declan Rice bid revealed as Arsenal ramp up interest
Manchester United have seen a mammoth £100m+ bid turned down by West Ham for Declan Rice
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Man Utd ‘ready to launch £107m Victor Osimhen transfer bid with Napoli striker seen as Harry Kane alternative’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly ready to launch a £107million bid for Victor Osimhen. That’s as they look for striker alternatives to Harry Kane this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on boosting his attacking options once he has money to spend. And the Mail claims Osimhen has emerged...
Manchester United narrow shortlist down to two options as they target world-class striker in summer
The club is crying out for a centre forward to stick goals in the back of the net to improve the squad, and Erik ten Hag has settled on his preferred options
Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa
Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
Man City's nightmare weekend on and off the pitch, Real Madrid lose again, Liverpool in free fall, more
Man City endured a difficult weekend on and off the pitch, Real Madrid lost again and Liverpool's free fall continued. Here's what you missed.
Man Utd cut three stars from Europa League squad but Van de Beek keeps place and new signings added ahead of Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED have announced their Europa League knockout squad for the Barcelona clash with three players being cut for January signings. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst...
Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer
Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...
Manchester United vs Leeds live stream and how to watch the Premier League
How to watch a Manchester United vs Leeds live stream from anywhere. Where to watch the Premier League, team news, soccer without cable, what TV channel for this spicy clash
Arsenal set to make second Dusan Vlahovic transfer raid this summer but Man Utd also want Juventus striker
ARSENAL are "very likely" to make a second attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports. But the Gunners could have competition from Manchester United for the striker. Arsenal tried to land Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January 2022 but missed out on the transfer when the Serbian decided to join Juventus instead in a £66million deal.
Report: Chelsea Will Explore Market For New Striker In The Summer
Chelsea will explore the market to look for a new striker in the summer transfer window.
