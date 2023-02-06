ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Yardbarker

Full Takeover Bid for Manchester United Expected Within Days

Manchester United can reportedly expect a full takeover bid from Qatari investors in the coming days. The money will reportedly come from individual investors, as the group is separate from Qatar Sports Investments, which was reported last month to be considering a full or partial takeover. QSI already owns Paris...
Yardbarker

Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford outlines new targets and Ten Hag’s impact

Manchester United’s talisman Marcus Rashford has assessed his outstanding form and the impact of Erik ten Hag this season. The 25-year-old is currently in the form of his career; 19 goals and eight assists for the season so far and levelling a club record of scoring in nine consecutive home games, a streak set by Busby Babe Dennis Viollet.
BBC

Transfer news: United to make room for Kane

Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
Yardbarker

Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen

Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa

Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United transfer target to be made available in the summer

Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer. That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport , who state that Angel Di...

Comments / 0

Community Policy