electrek.co
Construction kicks off on world’s first wind farm with 16 MW turbines
Construction of the world’s first offshore wind farm featuring 16 megawatt (MW) wind turbines has started in China. China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) has launched the second phase of Zhangpu Liuao, its CNY 6 billion ($885 million) offshore wind farm. It’s sited southeast of the Liuao Peninsula in China’s Fujian Province.
PV Tech
5B appointed to deploy folding PV modules at hybrid Australian lithium mine
Australian solar equipment manufacturer 5B has been appointed to supply its Maverick module technology to a 95MW hybrid power station in Western Australia. The project, developed and constructed by Zenith Energy, will feature a 16MWp solar installation from 5B to support the operation of a battery metals mine, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. Once complete, it will operate on 60% renewable energy and is expected to be Australia’s largest off-grid renewable energy hybrid power station.
marinelink.com
Monjasa Inks Deal to Distribute Green Ammonia for Shipping
On 6 February 2023, Monjasa and HØST PtX Esbjerg have signed a Commercial Collaboration Agreement (CCA) on logistics services and offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector. According to the CCA, Monjasa will provide logistics services that will enable distribution of green ammonia from HØST PtX Esbjerg, which is a Danish power-to-ammonia project managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
marinelink.com
Frontiers Extend as Developers Eye Floating Wind Potential
CREST Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT, has selected Fincantieri Marine Group to build a service operation vessel for operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector. (Image: CREST Wind) America may have only entered the offshore wind sector recently, but it is wasting no time in playing catch-up....
PV Tech
Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy
Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months. The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
electrek.co
Europe’s highest dam is now covered in nearly 5,000 solar panels
The Lake Muttsee Dam – the longest dam in Switzerland and the highest in Europe at 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) above sea level – now hosts nearly 5,000 solar panels, making it the country’s largest alpine solar system. The solar project is called AlpinSolar, and it was...
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
pv-magazine-usa.com
World’s largest used EV battery power facility in California
B2U Storage Solutions has deployed 1,300 Honda Clarity second-life battery packs at its SEPV Sierra Solar & Storage facility in Lancaster, California. These additional units bring the facility to 25 MWh of storage capacity (DC), coupled with a 3 MW solar array. The group says that it is the largest...
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
marinelink.com
BOA OCV to Sell Subsea Construction Vessel BOA Sub C
The Norwegian company BOA OCV said Monday it had agreed to sell the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C. The company did not say who the buyer was or what the vessel sale price was. "After completion of closing, BOA OCV expects, over one or several sweeps over the next...
marinelink.com
Holland Shipyards Group, AYK Energy in Zero-emission Container Ship Retrofit Collaboration
Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) and AYK Energy have signed a deal for AYK Energy to make batteries for the zero-emission container ship FPS Waal. AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger said the company was increasing production at its factory in Zhuhai, China, to supply the retrofit project at HSG's shipyard in Werkendam.
marinelink.com
Brennan Buys IAI's Dredging and Dewatering Division
Specialty marine contractor J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. announced it has finalized a deal to acquire the assets of Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc.'s (IAI) dredging and dewatering division, effective February 1, 2023. La Crosse, Wis.-headquartered Brennan said environmental services account for 50% of Brennan’s work, and that the purchase brings dewatering, water...
Single mother reveals EDF debt collector 'forcibly installed' a pre-payment meter
Emily, from the north of England, says she and her son went without heating for ten days after energy company EDF went into her home and installed a pre-payment meter while she was at work.
marinelink.com
Liberian Registry Grants AiP for Anemoi's Rotor Sail
Pictured (left to right): Kostas Ladas, General Manager of LISCR (UK), Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Innovation & Regulatory Affairs of LISCR, and Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies. Image supplied. The Liberian Registry has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Anemoi Marine Technologies for their Rotor Sail...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
marinelink.com
James Fisher Names New Head of Energy Division
Offshore services firm James Fisher and Sons has appointed Neil Sims as its new Head of Energy. Sims will report to Chief Executive Officer, Jean Vernet, as part of the James Fisher executive team. Sims joins James Fisher from Expro, where he most recently served as Product Line Vice President...
marinelink.com
Lone Star Buys Shipyards Group Titan from Carlyle, Stellex Capital
Lone Star Funds has reached a del to buy U.S. shipbuilding and repair group Titan Acquisition Holdings from peer investment firms Carlyle and Stellex Capital Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. Titan is comprised of Vigor Industrial LLC, an infrastructure, defense, and maritime services company based in Portland, Ore.; MHI...
