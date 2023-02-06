Read full article on original website
Could Manchester City be stripped of Premier League titles?
Manchester City are currently being investigated by an independent commission related to more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
‘Envy isn’t a good quality’ – Graham Potter slams rivals including Klopp & Guardiola after criticism of Chelsea spending
GRAHAM POTTER has defended Chelsea's heavy spending after the club was criticised by other Premier League managers. Rivals such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp had hit out at the Blues' expenditure over the last two transfer windows, but Potter has insisted they are "envious". Chelsea spent £320million during the...
Manchester City hit with shocking charges by Premier League after breaking financial rules
Manchester City was charged by the Premier League on Monday for breaking financial rules over nine seasons. Pep Guardiola’s club has allegedly been in breach more than 100 times between 2009 and 2018 and are being referred to an independent commission after a four-year investigation. “In accordance with Premier...
Manchester United, Chelsea could invest €120m for 17-goal star
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker when the summer transfer window opens and they could be ready to invest €120 million on the player.
Man City's nightmare weekend on and off the pitch, Real Madrid lose again, Liverpool in free fall, more
Man City endured a difficult weekend on and off the pitch, Real Madrid lost again and Liverpool's free fall continued. Here's what you missed.
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI
The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City. The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with...
Here We Go: Lionel Messi to continue PSG contract talks, Liverpool and Man City in for Jude Bellingham, more
The January transfer window brought plenty of crazy twists, surprises and unexpected moves for one of the most beautiful mid-season windows to date. But that's not all, because some clubs are already working on the next moves and the months between now and June will certainly be intense. Arsenal have...
Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era
What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
Liverpool tipped to land sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is misfiring – now the Reds may capitalise on another club's crisis to land an astonishing replacement
Carragher, Richards and Souness get heated in Sky Sports studio as they argue over Premier League’s best-ever striker
JAMIE CARRAGHER, Micah Richards and Graeme Souness got into a heated discussion live on air as the trio argued over the Premier League's greatest striker. The pundits were all in the Sky Sports studio at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after watching Spurs beat Manchester City. Harry Kane grabbed the only...
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
Hannibal Mejbri interview: Man Utd midfielder on his World Cup, Birmingham loan and proving he could do it in Stoke
Ask Hannibal Mejbri to name his favourite game since joining Birmingham City and he does not hesitate with his reply. "Stoke," he tells Sky Sports. "I liked that game." His team won 2-1 there in November but it was a symbolic day for him personally. "I did not know this...
Gary Neville Podcast: Liverpool need to wake themselves up, but Man Utd look happy again
Liverpool need to wake themselves up after a slump in form, Sky Sports' Gary Neville said on the latest Gary Neville Podcast, while Manchester United look happy on the pitch again. Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday in another worrying performance for the Reds....
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Man City: Former captain Vincent Kompany questions motives of club's critics after Premier League charges
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between...
Report: Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja
Napoli have an interest in replacing Victor Osimhen with Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
Man Utd offered £100M for West Ham captain Rice
Manchester United made a 100m attempt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice last summer. They eventually landed on Brazilian Casemiro, 30, as he arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for 70m. But according to talkSPORT, United were not so lucky when it came to their mammoth offer for...
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ruled out for six to eight weeks with knee injury
Tottenham are set to be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for six to eight weeks after he suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City last Sunday. The French goalkeeper suffered the problem in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City and will spend a sustained period on the sidelines.
