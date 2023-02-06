ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
Yardbarker

Manchester United, Chelsea could invest €120m for 17-goal star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker when the summer transfer window opens and they could be ready to invest €120 million on the player.
Tri-City Herald

Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era

What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds

I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
Yardbarker

Man Utd offered £100M for West Ham captain Rice

Manchester United made a 100m attempt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice last summer. They eventually landed on Brazilian Casemiro, 30, as he arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for 70m. But according to talkSPORT, United were not so lucky when it came to their mammoth offer for...
SkySports

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ruled out for six to eight weeks with knee injury

Tottenham are set to be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for six to eight weeks after he suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City last Sunday. The French goalkeeper suffered the problem in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City and will spend a sustained period on the sidelines.

