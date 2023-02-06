Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Investopedia
Gold Giant Newmont Makes $17 Billion Takeover Bid for Australian Rival
Denver-based gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM) said it proposed a $17 billion all-stock buyout of rival Newcrest Mining, Australia's largest gold producer, in a deal that would mark this year's biggest U.S. merger. The deal would significantly close the supply gap between Newmont, the world's largest gold miner by market...
Newmont makes $16.9B bid for Australia gold producer
The Newmont Corporation has made an indicative $16.9 billion takeover offer for Australia's top goldminer Newcrest Mining to combine the goldmining companies’ assets in China and Australia.
ValueWalk
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
CNBC
Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains
Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Fuel made from Russian oil is being funneled to New York by Indian refiners that are snapping up discounted crude
Fuel made from Russian crude is being funneled into New York by Indian oil refiners, according to data from Kpler. New York is purchasing 89,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel from India, the most in about four years. India has been one of Russia's top crude customers since...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
Russia's oil and gas revenue crashed by nearly 50% at the start of 2023, leading to a wider budget deficit as Moscow's spending soars
Russia logged a nearly 50% drop in oil and gas revenue in January, contributing to a wider budget deficit. Moscow's spending surged by nearly 60% as the war against Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin neared the one-year mark. Russia has been selling foreign currency reserves to help make...
Goldman Sachs' commodities team reportedly raked in $3 billion in 2022, with wild swings fueling one of its best years ever
Goldman Sachs' commodities traders pulled in $3 billion in revenue in 2022, Bloomberg reported Thursday, marking a near-record performance. Traders profited from big prices swings for energy, metals and other natural resources after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The commodities group has emerged as a key profit source for the...
ValueWalk
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
RIYADH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
CNN
