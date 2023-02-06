Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A Japanese Balloon Bomb Killed Six Americans and The Survivors Kept It A Secret
The sole American to die on American territory during World War II was a result of enemy action due to a Japanese war balloon. They were killed by a Japanese balloon bomb, called "Fu-Go."
A Couple’s Luggage Was Lost After Their Flight and They Found Out Months Later It Was Actually Donated to Charity
Roughly seven bags out of every 1,000 are lost or mishandled when flying. Knowing stats like this is why many people choose to opt for travel insurance, fly with just a carry-on whenever possible, or attach trackers to their luggage so they know where it is if something happens.
A pigeon named Flamingo is dead after someone dyed it pink
The bright pink bird won supporters beyond New York City as people hoped the young king pigeon, dubbed Flamingo, would survive its ordeal of being dyed with chemicals and then released into the wild. But it was not to be: The Wild Bird Fund rescue group said on Tuesday that...
Woodpeckers went nuts, stashing 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of a California home
A California exterminator got more than he bargained for when he looked inside the wall of a customer's home recently — 700 pounds more. Nick Castro, who owns Nick's Extreme Pest Control in Santa Rosa, posted photos on the company's Facebook page showing thousands of acorns pouring out of a hole in the wall and covering the floor of a room.
Hundreds of ready-to-eat foods are recalled over possible listeria contamination
More than 400 food products — including ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts and wraps — were recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The recall by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group affects products sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 in Connecticut, Maryland,...
This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness
Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
After two decades of waiting, Patricia Ramirez of New Mexico was filled with joy when she finally became eligible for a green card a few months ago. To Ramirez, who came to the U.S. undocumented, becoming a lawful permanent resident would give her more security living in the U.S., allow her to visit her family in Mexico, and put her one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen.
4.9 million Fabuloso bottles are recalled over the risk of bacteria contamination
Some Fabuloso cleaning products were recalled Wednesday over a risk of bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. As of the recall, no incidents or injuries had been reported. The Colgate-Palmolive Company, the manufacturer of the popular brand, recalled about 4.9 million bottles in the U.S. and...
Following the U.S., Australia says it will remove Chinese-made surveillance cameras
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's Defense Department will remove surveillance cameras made by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies from its buildings, the government said Thursday after the U.S. and Britain made similar moves. The Australian newspaper reported Thursday that at least 913 cameras, intercoms, electronic entry systems and video recorders developed...
