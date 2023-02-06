When assessing the efficiency of the ocean’s biological carbon pump (BCP) that carries carbon from the surface layers to the deepest depths, few people consider the role of salps. This is probably because these creatures, also known as sea squirts, are mostly small, gelatinous and transparent, and their patchy distribution in the ocean makes them difficult to study. But they have certain characteristics that potentially make them potent players in the ocean’s carbon cycle. They may even play a significant role in mitigating global warming.

