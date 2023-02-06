Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point
A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.
Yardbarker
(Video) Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scores sensational goal from just inside opponent’s half
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored a sensational goal from just inside the opponent’s half. Can left Liverpool in 2018 to join Juventus before he made the switch back to his home country Germany to sign for Borussia Dortmund. In a recent game against VFL Bochum, Can scored from...
BBC
SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
BBC
Scott Brown: Fleetwood boss praises 'exceptional' performance in Sheffield Wednesday win
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown says they were "exceptional" in their win against Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time. The Cod Army beat the League One table toppers 1-0 in Tuesday's replay to set up a trip to Lancashire rivals Burnley. Asides from an...
Christian Atsu's Hatayspor team-mate denies that he has been found alive
More than 3,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria overnight, flattening neighbourhoods while families were asleep.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports
Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
BBC
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.
EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week
One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland need to 'back up' Twickenham win against Wales - Huw Jones
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England...
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
Rashford, Sancho answer taunts with goals to get Man U point
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — In the face of cruel taunts from Leeds fans, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho responded in style. Both players scored in a rousing second-half comeback as Manchester United rallied Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. “You let your country down,” fans...
Yardbarker
Watch: Willy Gnonto scores an INCREDIBLE goal against Manchester United
WIlly Gnonto opened the scoring at Old Trafford with a rifle of a shot to give Leeds United the lead. Manchester United are off to a horrible start in their Premier League clash with Leeds, conceding within a minute of the game kicking off. Gnonto continued his fine form making...
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0