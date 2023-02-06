Read full article on original website
Youngstown man pleads not guilty to murder charge
The Youngstown man charged in Sunday's deadly shooting in Warren appeared in court Wednesday
‘Bizarre:’ Judge sentences man who led officers on chase from OVI checkpoint
Even the judge agrees, if Brian Chrystal had just pulled over in August at an OVI checkpoint, he wouldn’t be going to prison.
WFMJ.com
Former Liberty school superintendent found not guilty on all charges
Former Liberty School District Superintendent Joseph Nohra was found not guilty on all charges against him in court Wednesday afternoon. Nohra was found not guilty of six felony counts of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication, and five misdemeanor counts of interfering with civil rights. Jury selection wasn't needed...
Man accused in fishing scandal facing new charge in Hermitage
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
Woman receives sentence for setting fire to Youngstown home
Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Cheree Moore, 43, who was convicted in December of two counts of aggravated arson following a trial.
Woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull County courthouse
A woman who investigators say vandalized the Trumbull County Courthouse pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony vandalism charge.
Man wanted on robbery charges in Cuyahoga County accused of murder in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A man who is wanted on multiple charges in Cuyahoga County is now facing a murder charge after he was arrested Monday and accused of the shooting death of a 52-year-old Alliance man. Canton police say Jamarri Harper, 22, tried to run from police, jumping from...
Youngstown bar owner not guilty on all charges
The owner of a Youngstown bar has been found not guilty of multiple charges after a 2021 indictment.
Man facing charge after trying to set house on fire: report
A Warren man was charged after he tried to set a woman's home on fire with a propane torch, according to a report.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fatal Warren arson scheduled to be extradited back to Trumbull County
One of the suspects of a Warren arson resulting in the death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone is scheduled to be extradited back to the Trumbull County Jail. According to Chesterfield General District Court records, 23-year-old Zackary Gurd was arraigned Monday morning on a fugitive charge. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Thursday, February 23.
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in Ohio robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
whbc.com
Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police
Canton Police say a 22-year old man is now facing murder charges after he shot to death a person at a home on Dueber Avenue, SW early Monday morning. Officers arrived at the house and found the victim laying near the entrance to the address. The victim, 52-year old Gary Marx of Alliance, was unresponsive and suffered an apparent gunshot.
Shakedown at Portage jail finds drugs, makeshift weapon
In an extensive search of Portage County Jail inmates on Monday, deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one makeshift device that could be used as a weapon, or a "shank."
PHOTOS: 24 lbs. of Mexican cartel drugs seized in Portage
The driver admitted he brought the pills from out of state, and he was headed to a destination near Portage County in Ohio.
explore venango
New Details Emerge in Arrest of ‘Crossbow Caper’ Suspect
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – New details have been released by the Franklin Police Department about the arrest of a Cochranton man who was reportedly caught on surveillance camera at the Franklin Rural King after allegedly stealing a crossbow. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges...
newsnationnow.com
Traffic stop leads to $1.3M drug bust in Ohio
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (NewsNation) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Portage County, Ohio, earlier this month when police discovered approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in his vehicle, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime...
Man accused of OVI in death of jogger in Neshannock
A man from Neshannock has been charged in the death of a jogger who was hit and killed on Wilmington Road.
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
