Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Former Liberty school superintendent found not guilty on all charges

Former Liberty School District Superintendent Joseph Nohra was found not guilty on all charges against him in court Wednesday afternoon. Nohra was found not guilty of six felony counts of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication, and five misdemeanor counts of interfering with civil rights. Jury selection wasn't needed...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police

Canton Police say a 22-year old man is now facing murder charges after he shot to death a person at a home on Dueber Avenue, SW early Monday morning. Officers arrived at the house and found the victim laying near the entrance to the address. The victim, 52-year old Gary Marx of Alliance, was unresponsive and suffered an apparent gunshot.
CANTON, OH
explore venango

New Details Emerge in Arrest of ‘Crossbow Caper’ Suspect

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – New details have been released by the Franklin Police Department about the arrest of a Cochranton man who was reportedly caught on surveillance camera at the Franklin Rural King after allegedly stealing a crossbow. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges...
FRANKLIN, PA
newsnationnow.com

Traffic stop leads to $1.3M drug bust in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (NewsNation) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Portage County, Ohio, earlier this month when police discovered approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in his vehicle, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives

An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

