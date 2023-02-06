Read full article on original website
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
Watch: Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy 'Unstable'
"Unstable," a new comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is coming to Netflix.
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
‘Dr. Phil’ Waves Goodbye to Daytime Television After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil, a fixture among daytime television talk shows, will end its run of original episodes this spring after airing 21 seasons, Variety reports. CBS sources emphasized that host, Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, made the call to stop producing new episodes at the end of the current 2022-2023 season, per the report. Distributor CBS Media Ventures hopes to keep the syndicated Dr. Phil on the air with a package of repeats through at least the 2023-24 season. During the pandemic, Dr. Phil drew criticism for arguing in favor of ending state lockdowns in order to stimulate the economy, and comparing COVID-19 deaths to...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Danny DeVito's daughter says her friends thought he was having a stroke after he live-tweeted 'Little Demon' quotes without context
Last year, Danny DeVito tweeted quotes from "Little Demon" without context. He explained on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" how this backfired.
Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants Her Daytime Talk Show To Make A Big Move, But Would That Impact Custody Agreements With Her Ex?
The Kelly Clarkson Show is eyeing a big move, but what would that mean for the host's custody arrangement?
Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
William Frawley: The TV Trials, Tribulations, and Feuds of the "I Love Lucy" and "My Three Sons" Star
He was talented and courageous, but had a drinking problem and was difficult to work with. A legendary character from early films, William Frawley became a TV household name as one of the stars of the legendary I Love Lucy series, and later on the My Three Sons sitcom.
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Accidentally Spoils an Upcoming Episode in Season 5
An actor accidentally spoiling their television show during an interview isn’t a new phenomenon. Sometimes, the words slip out before they can take them back, which is what happened to The Rookie star Eric Winter. And hopefully, the spoilers aren’t significant, but we’ll have to leave that judgment to The Rookie fans.
What Time Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? How To Watch Season 5 Online
The last new episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things (Season 4, Episode 20: “Just in Case”) aired all the way back in May of 2022. Thankfully, the show returns tonight for its fifth and (sadly) final season. If you need a quick refresher on where we left off, the show’s YouTube page uploaded a helpful two-minute Season 4 recap (and the entire series is streaming on Hulu).
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency
EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons
Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
TV Fanatic
Dexter: Origins Ordered to Series at Showtime: Find Out Which Other Spinoffs Are in the Works!
Showtime is expanding the Dexter franchise in a big way. Fresh off a Wall Street Journal report that the premium cabler is exploring opportunities for more Dexter, we have some big news. Showtime announced today it has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama Dexter: Origins (working title), to...
2023 TV Preview: 11 New Shows to Stream This Year, From a '70s Rock Drama to a Taylor Sheridan Thriller
2023 didn't kick off with a beginning, but rather an end, at least for Yellowstone fans. The Dutton family saga's mid-season finale aired on Jan. 1, just before Paramount+ announced it'd be putting the series' remaining season 5 episodes out to pasture until summer. But faithful followers of Taylor Sheridan's...
'Not Dead Yet' Is a New Supernatural Comedy Series on ABC — Where Was the Show Filmed?
If you're in the market for a new comedy series to watch, you may want to check out Not Dead Yet on ABC. The new series sees Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) return to the primetime slot in this quirky, slightly supernatural workplace sitcom. Gina portrays Nell Stevens, a journalist...
