Tenant ignites controversy by revealing they pay no rent by overcharging roommates

An Australian tenant has been ruthlessly shamed after publicly outing themselves for having their four housemates pay the entirety of the rent while they lived for free. For two years, the individual has been the sole leaseholder for a rental property in Sydney, Australia’s inner west, while subletting out four rooms to people who unwittingly covered the full cost of the house. With the lease almost due for renewal, the head tenant this week began to panic after the subletters indicated they would like to be on the lease. “Seeking advice. I’m currently the head tenant of a five-bedroom house in the inner...
Housing market: Jason Oppenheim warns of an 'armageddon' in the real estate industry

The real estate industry could soon be upended, says star broker Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim – who leads a team of glamorous agents on Netflix (NFLX) reality series "Selling Sunset" – recently sat down with Yahoo Finance to talk about the current state of the U.S. real estate market. During the far-ranging conversation, he warned that the industry's commission structure could soon change forever.
Mark Castley: Taking Real Estate Market By Storm

Due to the steady inflow of international investors and tenants, the value of properties in crucial luxury areas has been dramatically rising. This has offered a platform for real estate agents to handle the demand. LuxuryProperty.com, a luxury brokerage company in Dubai, is an excellent example of a luxury real estate company that has been on the lead to ensure clients get the best value from their investments.
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
Housing: Here's what it will take to buy a home this year

First, the bad news: Affordability is still a serious challenge for most buyers, said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at realtor.com. “Median prices are 10% higher than they were a year ago, and mortgage rates are 100% higher than they were a year ago," he said. "On a median-priced home, that’s making monthly payments 64% higher than a year ago, or adding an additional $800 to $1000 to the monthly payment.”
A Guide to Selling a Home without a Realtor

Selling a home can be a daunting task, especially if you're doing it without the help of a realtor. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, it's definitely possible to successfully sell your home on your own.
Torn Between Renting or Buying a Home?

The American dream was always a nice home with a white picket fence. However, that is no longer the dream. More and more people are content renting instead of buying a home. That being said, there are many benefits to becoming a homeowner. Only you (and your family) can decide what is best.
Netflix Attempts to Clear Up ‘Confusion' On Password Sharing

Netflix has a password problem shared. Now they’re hoping to make it a problem halved. On Feb. 8, Netflix announced that when it comes to the password sharing currently weighing down its business, it will roll out its new rules in the Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain markets.
