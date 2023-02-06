QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri?
The story of the Chinese balloon flying over the United States has captured the country's attention.
Mid-Missouri is not exempt.
An object with a strong resemblance to the balloon was seen by many people across Missouri on Friday, including in Mid-Missouri.
Did you see it? Let us know in the poll.
