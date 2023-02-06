ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Happy Valley was an endangered species, a beautiful blip, in the ragingly mediocre world of cop shows

By Nick Hilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbEyL_0kdjKdHu00

For several days, the question on the lips of social media, and hanging in the air of workplace kitchenettes, has been: how will Happy Valley end? Will Ryan be forced to choose between his dad and his granny, like a Labrador torn between a handful of salami and a fistful of mini cheddars? Will Catherine finally send Tommy off to meet his maker? Or would her planned retirement trip to the Himalayas fail to make it over the Pennines? In the end, the finale unfolded in true Happy Valley fashion: a touch of bathos, a splash of bleak humour, and a great slug of relief. “TLR dead,” comes the simple, understated, text message, which lowers the curtain on a great British saga.

In the seven years that Happy Valley was off-air, between its second outing in 2016 and this latest series, it developed an almost mystical quality – at least in my household. I’d sit through hours of brash yet banal police procedurals, tutting internally when the show failed to inject a vein of black humour into the violent climax, or characters didn’t immediately offer guests a cup of tea. I watched season after season of Line of Duty , desperately hoping that someone would evidence even the vaguest sign of an emotional inner life. But it was in vain: Happy Valley sat there for years as a beautiful blip.

When Mare of Easttown was released on Sky in 2021, I was immediately gripped, and it took a good few episodes for me to realise the reason: it was a rip-off of Happy Valley . From the tough-talking middle-aged detective, raising a grandchild born to a child who’d died by suicide, through to the depiction of an unglamorous working-class community in semi-rural America, the influence was striking. It is testament to the brilliance of Sally Wainwright ’s creation that the best detective show to air during Happy Valley’ s fallow years was one that borrowed its plot and tone wholesale.

Three seasons – just 18 episodes – led to last night’s finale: the ultimate confrontation between Sarah Lancashire ’s Catherine Cawood and James Norton ’s Tommy Lee Royce. Back in 2014, the show opened with a man on a playset, doused in petrol, being talked down by Sergeant Cawood – and so too it ends. No cheap puns here about going out “in a blaze of glory”, or commentary on the strange predilection of West Yorkshiremen for self-immolation. It was a brutal, sad, lop-sided showdown. In the end, Tommy poses no threat to Catherine, only to himself – and her ability to live with what follows.

“The quality of mercy,” Shakespeare wrote, “is not strain’d.” But, for Catherine, that quality has always been strained to the extreme. Rather than “droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven”, it’s squeezed from her in hard-fought self-control. “I forgive you,” Tommy tells her. “You forgive me ?” she spits back, her Taser still trained on his chest. It is not mercy that keeps her finger still, but duty. A duty to her job, a duty to her grandson, a duty to the murderer at the kitchen table.

And Happy Valley has always been about duty. About life’s grudging, painful duties that are the solid, reliable foundations of the more slippery, poetic condition of love. Viewers longing for Catherine to tell Ryan that she loves him – to make explicit, in words, the story her actions have always told – will be disappointed. But Ryan isn’t. Because he has borne first-person witness to the quality of duty. “He’s just a happy, well-adjusted, pretty flippin’ normal kid,” sobs Catherine, knowing, finally, that she has brought Ryan up and out of the circumstances of his birth.

I cannot go back to watching the horny chipmunk, Line of Duty’s DS Steve Arnott, shagging his way through a harem of witnesses, or Silent Witness ’s Nikki Alexander, investigating high-profile serial killers even though she’s supposed to be a bloody pathologist. Being condescended to requires consent, and Happy Valley gives me the confidence to withdraw my acquiescence. But I suspect my feelings don’t matter. With Happy Valley , Wainwright has crafted an artisan police drama, something that, in the identikit world of cop shows, feels like an endangered species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIRuS_0kdjKdHu00

But Wainwright’s drama has been the most talked about TV show in months, and certainly the only one available on terrestrial TV. It should be evidence enough for the BBC to take more chances on gutsy storytelling, on regional voices, on heroes who neither look nor sound like James Bond. It is a chance to get away from cheap twists and cliffhangers, from implausible shootouts, from casting James Nesbitt. There are many false binaries in the police procedural – shows are either grim or sensationalist, witty or po-faced, propulsive or plodding – that Happy Valley has spent a decade showing up.

In just 18 episodes, Wainwright has rewritten the rules of the genre. Let’s just hope that, as Catherine and co disappear in the rear-view mirror, Happy Valley doesn’t prove just a brief, extraordinary, respite from the raging winds of mediocrity.

‘Happy Valley’ season three is available in full on BBC iPlayer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix viewers beg others to watch ‘underrated’ top 10 show so it can secure season 2

Netflix viewers have called on others to help the streamer’s “underrated” Lockwood & Co land a second season. Despite minimal press and promotional content, the eight-episode detective fiction has managed to secure the No 2 spot on Netflix UK’s Top 10 watchlist, having arrived on the platform on 27 January.Based on British author Jonathan Stout’s supernatural book series of the same name, the show follows Lucy (Ruby Stokes), a girl with psychic abilities. Lucy joins the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co, which is run by teenagers Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati).Together, without adult supervision, the trio battle...
RadarOnline

Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
petapixel.com

Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach

A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Independent

Voices: The way we talk about women like Amanda Holden reveals one of our deepest fears

There is a trope in movies and TV that occurs so often I’m not sure we even notice it anymore: a woman stands in front of a mirror and uses the palm of her hands to lift her face. Usually, she hones in on her forehead, lifting her eyebrows and eyes to the place where they perhaps used to sit. It’s a brisk, lazy way of telling an audience, “this woman is feeling haggard”.As a child, I never understood exactly what they were doing, these women who appeared entirely normal looking, if a little tired. Why they were dragging...
The Independent

‘We shouldn’t be encouraged to take the stalker’s side’: Why You is causing concern among stalking victims

Joe Goldberg’s most prized possession is a box. At first, you might think its contents rather innocent: an old phone here, a photograph there. Then you notice the women’s underwear. The tampon. The teeth. The box is chilling – and so is Joe, the antagonist of Netflix’s hugely popular thriller You. Played by former Gossip Girl pin-up Penn Badgley, Joe is a serial killer-slash-stalker who is just as good at melting hearts as he is at crushing skulls. Sometimes he even puts them into a meat grinder. Joe’s various stalking crusades have formed the premise of You for three seasons,...
The Independent

‘I don’t need to be muscly’: The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey shoots down criticism over her casting

Melanie Lynskey, who starred in the latest episode of The Last of Us as a ruthless warlord, has responded to criticism of her casting in the HBO video game adaptation.The Yellowjackets star, who plays revolutionary leader Kathleen in the hit show, defended herself on Twitter on Wednesday (8 February), after America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry wrote that “[Lynskey’s] body says life of luxury… not post-apocalyptic warlord”.In the since-deleted tweet, Curry also referenced the Terminator franchise, adding: “Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”Lynskey then called out Curry for sharing a photo of her in a glamorous...
iheart.com

De-Extinction Company Hopes to Revive the Dodo Bird

In addition to their work trying to revive both the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian Tiger, a bioscience company have added yet another creature to their proverbial de-extinction wish list: the dodo bird. In an announcement on Tuesday, Colossal Biosciences detailed their ambitious plan to bring back the iconic creature that was hunted into extinction in the 17th century. The group indicated that they intend to "partner with the government of Mauritius to establish a foundation for the de-extinction and rewilding of the beloved bird" which once thrived on the island nation until it fell victim to hungry Dutch sailors who found the flightless animal particularly easy to catch.
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson admits people couldn’t get to Covid vaccinations because of traffic created by his farm shop

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted that major traffic caused by visitors to his shop at the Diddly Squat Farm prevented some people from getting to the local health centre for their Covid vaccinations.The controversial former Top Gear presenter discussed the issue in Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm, a series that follows his attempts to run the farm in the Cotswolds.In a preview of the first episode of the new series, seen by The Independent, Clarkson says the farm shop “turned out to be rather more popular than we’d expected”.Speaking over footage of large queues, a rammed car park and road traffic,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy