Grammys 2023: Harry Styles hugs superfan on stage when he wins best album
Harry Styles won Best Album at this year’s Grammy Awards - but he may not have actually been the happiest person on the stage.
Host Trevor Noah decided to call on a 78-year-old superfan to announce the winner of the prize - probably making her entire year.
After briefly celebrating with his fellow stars, such as Lizzo, the British singer embraced the great-grandmother in a warm hug.
The pair jumped up and down with excitement, making for a really heartwarming and wholesome moment.
The Grammys also saw Beyonce make history as the ceremony’s most decorated artist of all time.
