US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
US News and World Report
Factbox-CCS? CHAdeMO? EV Charger Terms You Need to Know
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Biden administration next week is expected to detail requirements for its $7.5 billion subsidy for electric charging stations, a bid to jumpstart the country's adoption of electric vehicles (EV). Here are the terms and acronyms you need to know to understand the booming EV charger...
US News and World Report
Take Five: the Truth About Inflation
LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation is in the driving seat for markets already taking a punt on when central banks will start to cut borrowing rates. That puts Tuesday's U.S. inflation data on the must-watch list. Who replaces Haruhiko Kuroda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief is also in focus with government nominations likely soon, while a deluge of UK data is due.
US News and World Report
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'Will Change Our World'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes ChatGPT, a chatbot that gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries, is as significant as the invention of the internet, he told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday. "Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could...
