Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Instability continues to linger over east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Top Things to Do in Kailua-Kona

On Hawaiʻi Island, Kailua-Kona—often referred to as Kona—is one of the island’s best towns to visit for travelers and neighboring island locals looking to get away. Things to do in Kailua-Kona are endless, from visiting world-class coffee farms to hiking in forested nature trails and learning more about Hawaiian history.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Affordable farm land available for farmers in Waialua

Waialua, HAWAII (KITV4)-- Developer, Peter Savio, has announced that 155 acres of farmland in Waialua will be available to farmers. It is a fee simple organic and non-organic orchard plantation for farmers who want to own the land they farm on. The plantation will use R2 water-making it meant for orchards and plants, not vegetables.
WAIALUA, HI
hinowdaily.com

Taste the exciting flavors of the Mediterranean at Meridia Restaurant

HONOLULU (HI Now) - The Meridia Restaurant at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, provides a taste of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine through fresh, local foods prepared and served with a touch of aloha. If your kamaaina or visiting the islands, this place has something for you!. For more information, visit www.meridiarestaurant.net.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
HAWAII STATE

