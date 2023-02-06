Read full article on original website
Instability continues to linger over east end of state
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with […]
KITV.com
H1 night work snarls traffic; drivers should expect delays
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction has begun for a nearly three-month-long project on the H-1 freeway. The H-1 had traffic at a standstill, as it was closed between the Punahou Street off-ramp and Kapiolani interchange.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
Hawaii Magazine
Top Things to Do in Kailua-Kona
On Hawaiʻi Island, Kailua-Kona—often referred to as Kona—is one of the island’s best towns to visit for travelers and neighboring island locals looking to get away. Things to do in Kailua-Kona are endless, from visiting world-class coffee farms to hiking in forested nature trails and learning more about Hawaiian history.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
HFD rescues hikers from ridge at Koko Crater
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two hikers from a sheer ridge on Koko Crater.
KITV.com
Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea. The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
‘We woke up to this boulder … 2 feet away from us’: Aiea homeowner
Residents in an Aiea home are left shocked after they said a boulder rolled through their bedroom at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
More rental & utility relief could come to Honolulu
Tens of millions of dollars could be coming to Oahu families struggling with their rent and utility bills. This comes as the deadline for new applications for Section 8 housing nears.
Yes, you can get cited for tailgating on Oahu
Tailgating on the island of Oahu isn't only dangerous, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) it's unlawful.
KITV.com
Oahu residents make final push to protect free public parking at Ala Wai harbor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Oahu residents made an urgent plea on Tuesday in their fight to save free public parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The introduction of proposed Senate bill 1034, which outlines protection of nearly 300 free parking stalls by the Hilton Hotel, has gained the support of hundreds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ewa Beach residents asked to conserve water amid repairs at wastewater station
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation remains in effect Monday for Ewa Beach residents due to ongoing repairs at a wastewater pump station. Approximately 83,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled after a pipe broke at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station on Makule Road on Friday. Crews recovered about 54,000...
KITV.com
Affordable farm land available for farmers in Waialua
Waialua, HAWAII (KITV4)-- Developer, Peter Savio, has announced that 155 acres of farmland in Waialua will be available to farmers. It is a fee simple organic and non-organic orchard plantation for farmers who want to own the land they farm on. The plantation will use R2 water-making it meant for orchards and plants, not vegetables.
hinowdaily.com
Taste the exciting flavors of the Mediterranean at Meridia Restaurant
HONOLULU (HI Now) - The Meridia Restaurant at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, provides a taste of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine through fresh, local foods prepared and served with a touch of aloha. If your kamaaina or visiting the islands, this place has something for you!. For more information, visit www.meridiarestaurant.net.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police issue warning following string of armed robberies targeting courier drivers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are issuing a safety warning for courier drivers. A spokesperson said a string of armed robberies on Oahu have targeted at least three drivers. In each case, the drivers were threatened with handguns or Tasers. And in one instance, police said, a victim was physically...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
