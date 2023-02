An infant has been shot and two adults have been pronounced dead following a shooting inside a North Carolina home, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:28 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of Bunce Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina, about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO