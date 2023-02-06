Read full article on original website
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mother fell in river, police believe
Police investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley believe she fell into a river. The 45-year-old was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on a dog walk a week ago. A major search for Ms Bulley continues, but no trace of her has...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
Time Out Global
‘Pod homes’ for 33 homeless young people are opening in south London
Finally, some good news. Affordable flats in Peckham are opening for young people who would otherwise have become homeless. Reuben House in Peckham will offer 33 brand new accommodations, or ‘pod homes’, for people without a permanent place to live and working a variety of jobs. Young people will move into the apartments over the next few months.
BBC
Fraisthorpe: Big turnout for dog's last trip to favourite beach
Animal lovers have rallied round to join a dog owner on her last walk with her collie before the pet was put down due to ill health. Sarah Keith's 12-year-old dog, Ella, was diagnosed with oral cancer. Wanting her to "go out with a bang", Ms Keith asked people on...
Double trouble as zoo reveals two baby koalas for the first time
Edinburgh Zoo has released the first pictures of its Antipodean new arrivals.Zoo operator the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared the images of the two joeys born to mothers Kalari and Inala.Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity have confirmed the youngsters are both female and only recently started to emerge from the pouch where newborn koalas spend their first few months.The youngsters were born last year, are said to be doing well and will be named soon.The zoo is home to the UK’s only Queensland koalas, and this is the first time that the zoo has had two...
Specialist diving teams prepare to join police for second day of searching for Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding, founder of the Specialist Group International search and rescue organisation said rescue efforts would continue on Tuesday after his team failed to locate Nicola Bulley on Monday.
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Adoption: Son finally meets birth mum after 58 years
Timothy Welch was one of the thousands of babies who were given up for adoption from a mother and baby home in the 1960s. He was only six weeks old when he was separated from his birth mother, June Mary Phelps, who was 18 at the time. He described how...
Inside mystery of cemetery with tiny gravestones hidden away in woodlands
A PARK that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year is well-known for another unusual reason. Penrhos Coastal Park is one of Wales' hidden gems. Set apart from the mainland by the Menai Strait, the park is popular for its gorgeous and varied landscape. But for decades, people have...
Nicola Bulley update: Diving expert says third party could be involved if he doesn't find her today
The 'baffled' diving expert leading the search for missing Nicola Bulley fears her mobile phone discovered on the bend next to the river was left as a 'decoy.'
BBC
Sheffield clean air zone will rid city of dirty vehicles - councillor
A Green Party councillor has said a new clean air zone (CAZ) in Sheffield will rid the city of "old, polluting vehicles" when it comes into force. Douglas Johnson said air quality levels in parts of Sheffield had improved but were still at "illegal" levels. Drivers of taxis, vans, buses,...
Afghan refugees protest against plans to move them from London to Yorkshire
Some of the refugees worked alongside British army before Taliban took power in 2021
BBC
Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service to help earthquake search and rescue
A group of Hampshire firefighters have arrived in Turkey to help search and rescue efforts following an earthquake. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue...
BBC
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
BBC
Funding on offer to pay for homes for refugees in Scarborough
Scarborough could be getting nine houses to provide rental homes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. A grant of £744,000 has been offered to the council by central government. If the council agrees to take the funding it will be match-funded by local social housing providers to buy the properties, which will later be used for other families when the refugees return home.
Time Out Global
A huge new wild-swimming spot is coming to east London
Open-water swimming is, a) great and, b) increasingly popular these days. And yet London is still a bit crap when it comes to splashing around under wide-open skies. Sure, there are a few decent outdoor swimming places, but they’re heavily oversubscribed – especially during the heatwaves that roll around increasingly frequently these days. Dip demand is definitely higher than supply. So we’re thrilled to bits that a new campaign to turn an east London industrial site into a park for wild swimming and nature has just hit its ambitious fundraising target.
