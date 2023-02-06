ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nicola Bulley: Missing mother fell in river, police believe

Police investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley believe she fell into a river. The 45-year-old was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on a dog walk a week ago. A major search for Ms Bulley continues, but no trace of her has...
BBC

Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery

A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death

More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
Time Out Global

‘Pod homes’ for 33 homeless young people are opening in south London

Finally, some good news. Affordable flats in Peckham are opening for young people who would otherwise have become homeless. Reuben House in Peckham will offer 33 brand new accommodations, or ‘pod homes’, for people without a permanent place to live and working a variety of jobs. Young people will move into the apartments over the next few months.
BBC

Fraisthorpe: Big turnout for dog's last trip to favourite beach

Animal lovers have rallied round to join a dog owner on her last walk with her collie before the pet was put down due to ill health. Sarah Keith's 12-year-old dog, Ella, was diagnosed with oral cancer. Wanting her to "go out with a bang", Ms Keith asked people on...
The Independent

Double trouble as zoo reveals two baby koalas for the first time

Edinburgh Zoo has released the first pictures of its Antipodean new arrivals.Zoo operator the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared the images of the two joeys born to mothers Kalari and Inala.Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity have confirmed the youngsters are both female and only recently started to emerge from the pouch where newborn koalas spend their first few months.The youngsters were born last year, are said to be doing well and will be named soon.The zoo is home to the UK’s only Queensland koalas, and this is the first time that the zoo has had two...
BBC

New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear

Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down

Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC

Adoption: Son finally meets birth mum after 58 years

Timothy Welch was one of the thousands of babies who were given up for adoption from a mother and baby home in the 1960s. He was only six weeks old when he was separated from his birth mother, June Mary Phelps, who was 18 at the time. He described how...
BBC

Sheffield clean air zone will rid city of dirty vehicles - councillor

A Green Party councillor has said a new clean air zone (CAZ) in Sheffield will rid the city of "old, polluting vehicles" when it comes into force. Douglas Johnson said air quality levels in parts of Sheffield had improved but were still at "illegal" levels. Drivers of taxis, vans, buses,...
BBC

Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service to help earthquake search and rescue

A group of Hampshire firefighters have arrived in Turkey to help search and rescue efforts following an earthquake. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue...
BBC

No train services unacceptable says councillor

The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
BBC

Funding on offer to pay for homes for refugees in Scarborough

Scarborough could be getting nine houses to provide rental homes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. A grant of £744,000 has been offered to the council by central government. If the council agrees to take the funding it will be match-funded by local social housing providers to buy the properties, which will later be used for other families when the refugees return home.
Time Out Global

A huge new wild-swimming spot is coming to east London

Open-water swimming is, a) great and, b) increasingly popular these days. And yet London is still a bit crap when it comes to splashing around under wide-open skies. Sure, there are a few decent outdoor swimming places, but they’re heavily oversubscribed – especially during the heatwaves that roll around increasingly frequently these days. Dip demand is definitely higher than supply. So we’re thrilled to bits that a new campaign to turn an east London industrial site into a park for wild swimming and nature has just hit its ambitious fundraising target.

Comments / 0

Community Policy