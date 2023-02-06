Edinburgh Zoo has released the first pictures of its Antipodean new arrivals.Zoo operator the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared the images of the two joeys born to mothers Kalari and Inala.Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity have confirmed the youngsters are both female and only recently started to emerge from the pouch where newborn koalas spend their first few months.The youngsters were born last year, are said to be doing well and will be named soon.The zoo is home to the UK’s only Queensland koalas, and this is the first time that the zoo has had two...

1 DAY AGO