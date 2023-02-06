Read full article on original website
Dorset and Wiltshire firefighters ‘photographed female crash victims’
Several women in fire service also claim to have been sexually harassed by colleagues
BBC
Finningley fire: Crews tackle large industrial estate blaze
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a Doncaster industrial estate. People living near Ash Holt Industrial Estate on Bank End Road, near the village of Finningley, have been urged to keep all windows and doors closed. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six engines to the blaze...
BBC
A507 remains partially closed after warehouse fire near Beadlow Manor
A road remains partially closed after a fire at a warehouse. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 04:20 GMT on Sunday to a warehouse on the A507 between Clophill and Beadlow. The warehouse, which measures approximately 50m (164ft) by 10m (32ft), was "fully involved in...
BBC
Nathan Cole: Reconstruction and fresh police dive for missing man
A reconstruction has been staged and police divers have undertaken a fresh search as the hunt for a man missing for more than two weeks intensifies. Nathan Cole, 32, from Notting Hill, was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, east London, at 23:17 GMT on 21 January towards the River Lea.
Man, 53, arrested in connection with the disappearance of girl, 11, in Scotland
The schoolgirl was reported missing from Galashiels, Scotland, on Sunday evening, sparking a desperate search over the weekend involving police and volunteers.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
Family who left car in Heathrow's official zone return to discover vehicle could be written off
Oliver and Amy Clague had parked in Heathrow's official long-stay car park, believing it would protect their vehicle. But on their return to the UK on January 28, their car had vital parts missing.
Man dies after being crushed by public urinal near Trafalgar Square
A man has died after he was crushed by a telescopic public urinal he was working on in central London.Emergency services raced to the scene in the West End on Friday to attempt to free the maintenance worker, who become trapped underneath the unit. A rescue operation was launched just after 1pm between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, near the capital’s busy theatre district.The London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and around 25 firefighters, and with the help of police and paramedics at the scene managed to free the man but he was pronounced dead soon after.In a...
BBC
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
Time Out Global
‘Pod homes’ for 33 homeless young people are opening in south London
Finally, some good news. Affordable flats in Peckham are opening for young people who would otherwise have become homeless. Reuben House in Peckham will offer 33 brand new accommodations, or ‘pod homes’, for people without a permanent place to live and working a variety of jobs. Young people will move into the apartments over the next few months.
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
