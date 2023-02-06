Read full article on original website
Related
Today's Wordle #599 Tips, Hints and Answer for Wednesday, February 8 Puzzle
"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," the creator of "Wordle," Josh Wardle, told Newsweek.
Amazon Alexa ‘predicts imminent date for World War 3’ in chilling video and even states why it happens
ALEXA has predicted when the next world war will take place. Her reasoning is eerily specific and the Amazon artificial intelligence even says who supposedly starts the war and how. Tensions in international relations continue to resonate because of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Alexa predicted exactly when...
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Bride Scolding Cousin Visiting Husband's Grave On Bachelorette Trip Slammed
A communication expert shared with Newsweek her three-step method for initiating effective and healthy communication.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
Netflix says new password sharing rules were posted by mistake
Netflix's password sharing crackdown isn't being rolled out worldwide just yet
Netflix confirms it will start charging users to share an account with others outside their home
Attention Netflix password sharers: Your days of giving free access to your account to someone outside your home are numbered. The streaming platform announced Wednesday it would begin charging subscribers in a handful of countries to add up to two additional users who don’t live in the same household to their account.
Clip of Ghostly Figure Walking Into Campfire Gives Internet the Chills
"Never seen anything like that before," wrote one TikTok user, while another said: "That made the hair on back of my neck stand up both times I watched it."
Teen Glad That Her Sister Was Sent Away Splits Opinions Online: 'Best Day'
"You're right that it was the best day of your life. But it was probably one of the worst days for her," wrote one Reddit user.
BHG
Pistachio Martinis Might Be 2023’s Breakout Cocktail—Learn How to Make One
Ever since Ina Garten’s supersized cosmo made its glorious debut on Instagram in April 2020, the drink du jour has been changing about as rapidly as the latest TikTok food trend. Just like butter boards leapt to butter candles, espresso martinis are so 2022, according to online searches. We’re predicting the drink of 2023—or at least the first portion of it—will be the pistachio martini.
Easy Hack for Getting a $4 Meal at 'Chipotle' Is Sneaky but It Works
This is a great way to save a few bucks at Chipotle.
News Channel 25
Reports: Twitter went down for less than 2 hours, told users there was a daily limit
Reports surfaced later on Wednesday after users noticed that Twitter had gone down for about 90 minutes. Users reported that they were notified they had hit their daily limit for posts. It wasn't clear if the issue was caused by a bug or a policy update from the social platform.
Twitter plans to charge companies $1,000 per month for gold verification badge
Twitter is considering instituting a new fee structure that will charge businesses $1,000 per month to maintain their gold verification badges. It is unknown when badges will be revoked from businesses and organizations that fail to pay the required cost. Internal messages received by the news organization said that maintaining gold badges will cost $1,000 per month plus $50 per month for each ‘connected account.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
What does ChatGPT have to with 'Terminator?' Nothing. Right?
A computer science professor at Austin Peay State University is testing the limits of ChatGPT. ChatGPT can create cover letters and resumes, solve math equations, write music or code, talk to users and more. What is ChatGPT?. We’ll answer that question with another inquiry: Familiar with Skynet or Cyberdyne Systems?...
Bride-to-Be Slammed for Excluding Sister From Wedding: 'Should Not Come'
"I stood up, told her she shouldn't be at the wedding if she didn't want us to get married, and left," said the bride-to-be in the viral Reddit post.
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many are unable to tweet or DM
Twitter users first noticed the problem when they tried to send tweets and received a message saying they had reached their "tweet limit."
Elon Musk’s Twitter back to normal after glitching out once again worldwide
Can you see this tweet?
Golden Retriever's Zoomies in a Ball Pit Are Just as Chaotic as They Sound
"She's one happy doggie," wrote one TikTok user under the video with 6 million views, while another described the footage as "the cutest thing ever."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1119M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0