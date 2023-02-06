Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Greece: Snow reaches Acropolis, halts services
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — High winds and a cold snap in Greece halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snow on Monday. The inclement weather prompted authorities in greater Athens in close schools and courthouses and suspend debates in...
Mudslides smash 5 villages in Peru; death toll lowered to 12
Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud. A local Civil Defense official said Monday that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed...
Watch live: Aerial views show damage in Turkey as earthquake search enters third day
Watch live aerial footage from Turkey that shows the scale of the devastation caused by massive earthquakes and aftershocks which shook the region on Monday (6 February). The disaster has so far claimed the lives of over 8,700 people across Turkey and Syria, with the WHO warning that that number could rise to over 20,000. “It’s now a race against time,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”Almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey and many teams flown in from around the world have flown in to help to find survivors.Aid and rescue teams also face challenging weather conditions, with rain, snow and plummeting temperatures sweeping across Turkey at night. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria's IdlibGlobal quake rescue effort hits ground in Turkey, SyriaWatch live: Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll crosses 8,700
Three drown, many feared missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece
ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Three people drowned and 11 were believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off Greece this week, the Greek Coast Guard said on Tuesday, as the search continued in cold and windy weather.
US News and World Report
Fire at Latvia Drone Factory That Supplies Ukraine
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Firefighters in the Latvian capital Riga were tackling a blaze on Wednesday at a factory of a U.S.-based drone maker which supplies the Ukrainian army, Latvian public broadcaster LSM said. Lativa is the sole European production facility for U.S. company Edge Autonomy. LSM quoted a police spokesperson...
US News and World Report
Greece Rescues Migrants Missing After Lesbos Shipwreck
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has rescued seven more migrants who were missing following Tuesday's shipwreck off the island of Lesbos in which three people drowned, bringing the number of survivors to 39, the coast guard said on Wednesday. Survivors had told authorities that about 41 people were on board the...
US News and World Report
Blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port Under Control -Maritime Authority
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A container blaze at Turkey's southern port of Iskenderun has been brought under control, Turkey's maritime authority said on Wednesday, following combined extinguishing efforts from land, sea and air. Operations at the port were shut down until further notice after a fire broke out due to the...
Mudslides after heavy rains kill at least 36 in southern Peru
Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people, officials said.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Survivors in streets as rain hampers rescue
Rescuers are battling heavy rain and snow as they race against the clock to find survivors of a devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey. More than 5,000 people were killed and 15,000 injured in Turkey and over the border in Syria when the quake struck in the early hours of Monday.
Comments / 0