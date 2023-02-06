West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, February 6th 2023

And now a slight decline for local gas prices. The AAA reports pump prices here dropped one penny to $3.44 per gallon,

Business First reports a Wendy's is going into the site of a former Western Regional OTB parlor on McKinley Parkway.

Late last week, the Genesee County Economic Development Center Board approved financial agreements to support Edwards Vacuum for the first phase of the company’s $209 million semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility at the STAMP site in the town of Alabama.

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is providing grants totaling $1.2 million to Say Yes Buffalo and BestSelf Behavioral Health.

HEALTHeLINK is advancing its collaboration with the health care community. It will expand data use to support strategies to improve health, increase access to care, and reduce health disparities. This step is a direct result of the merger of Population Health Collaborative and the Regional Health Improvement mission into HEALTHeLINK.