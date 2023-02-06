ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, VT

sevendaysvt

An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life

Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
FAIRFIELD, VT
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Chef Couple Copilot Marble Valley Kitchen in Rutland

Valentine's Day is special for Lisa Fennimore and Nate Wright — but not because the couple has ever sat down together for a romantic meal on February 14. The chefs, who co-own Rutland deli and catering business Marble Valley Kitchen, met on Valentine's Day 2006, when Wright hired Fennimore to work for him at a now-closed Ludlow spa resort.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
ESSEX, VT
vtcynic.com

The side effects of UVM’s growth

UVM is on an upward trend towards becoming a more competitive, reputed institution. But with growth there are always some growing pains. The University of Vermont saw a record number of applicants in spring 2022, receiving almost 30,000 applications. The Class of 2026 is not only record-breaking due to application and acceptance volume, but it also represents the highest achieving class yet, according to a May 4, 2022 UVM Today article.
BURLINGTON, VT
vt-world.com

Roxbury Country Store

Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
ROXBURY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Mad River Glen and the natives

My brother David and I were born and raised in Waitsfield. I remember riding to the mountain in 1947-48 with my dad to watch the construction of Mad River Glen. My late ex-father in-law, Howard Moody, was the first manager of MRG. He and his wife Martha bought my parents’ first home on Bridge Street when they moved to Waitsfield. Howard had been a ski instructor at Stowe for a number of years, so he knew Roland Palmedo, part owner of Stowe, well. When Roland left Stowe to begin Mad River Glen, he hired Howard to manage it.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House

BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Local plumbers inundated with frozen pipe calls

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures may have returned to above freezing, but for those with frozen pipes from this past weekend’s deep freeze, the damage was already done. Marianna Holzer called Falcon Plumbing and Heating on Saturday that one of her pipes likely froze and burst at her Hinesburg home over the weekend due to the extreme cold. She was not happy when they told her she was right.
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage

MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire in a hay truck in the middle of Stowe on Tuesday damaged a building, but firefighters say it could have been much worse. A witness sent WCAX News video of the blaze which they say happened on Route 100 at about 10 a.m. Stowe...
STOWE, VT

