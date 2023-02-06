ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'The Good Place' Creator Mike Schur and Star Ted Danson Reuniting for New Show

The Good Place creator Mike Schur is reuniting with Ted Danson for a new series inspired by the Chilean documentary The Mole Agent. The series is set up at Schur's longtime home, Universal Television, but does not have a venue yet. Danson will play a man hired by a private investigator to go undercover at a nursing home.
Rolling Stone

‘Dr. Phil’ Waves Goodbye to Daytime Television After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil, a fixture among daytime television talk shows, will end its run of original episodes this spring after airing 21 seasons, Variety reports. CBS sources emphasized that host, Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, made the call to stop producing new episodes at the end of the current 2022-2023 season, per the report. Distributor CBS Media Ventures hopes to keep the syndicated Dr. Phil on the air with a package of repeats through at least the 2023-24 season. During the pandemic, Dr. Phil drew criticism for arguing in favor of ending state lockdowns in order to stimulate the economy, and comparing COVID-19 deaths to...
Deadline

Kevin Hart To EP Workplace Comedy ‘The Regal’ From Brad Copeland & Hartbeat In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing The Regal, a workplace comedy from writer Brad Copeland (Life in Pieces), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and Universal Television. Written by Copeland, The Regal is a workplace comedy about a Las Vegas casino, the biggest and craziest office in the world. The series follows the employees who overcome their different perspectives and personalities to become the one thing you can’t win at a slot machine – family. Related Story Kevin Hart Action Comedy Series ‘Die Hart’, Born On Quibi & Now On Roku Channel, Renewed For Season 2 Related Story Kevin Hart's 'Die Hart' Series Refashioned As 'Die Hart The Movie' For...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
TVLine

Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter

Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
TMZ.com

Post Malone Not On Drugs Or Sick, After Fans Become Alarmed by Concert Video

Post Malone is trying to ease fan concern over his noticeable weight loss ... he insists he's happy and healthy and nothing is amiss. Post is on tour in Australia, and lots of folks became concerned when video showed him looking slimmer as he performed in a t-shirt and shorts. Many believed he was battling illness or even addiction because of his dramatic weight loss and the obscure movements he made while singing.
Popculture

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Deadline

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency

EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
TMZ.com

Offset Defends J Prince's Name

Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...
TMZ.com

Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping

Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
