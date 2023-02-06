Read full article on original website
'The Good Place' Creator Mike Schur and Star Ted Danson Reuniting for New Show
The Good Place creator Mike Schur is reuniting with Ted Danson for a new series inspired by the Chilean documentary The Mole Agent. The series is set up at Schur's longtime home, Universal Television, but does not have a venue yet. Danson will play a man hired by a private investigator to go undercover at a nursing home.
‘Dr. Phil’ Waves Goodbye to Daytime Television After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil, a fixture among daytime television talk shows, will end its run of original episodes this spring after airing 21 seasons, Variety reports. CBS sources emphasized that host, Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, made the call to stop producing new episodes at the end of the current 2022-2023 season, per the report. Distributor CBS Media Ventures hopes to keep the syndicated Dr. Phil on the air with a package of repeats through at least the 2023-24 season. During the pandemic, Dr. Phil drew criticism for arguing in favor of ending state lockdowns in order to stimulate the economy, and comparing COVID-19 deaths to...
2023 TV Preview: 11 New Shows to Stream This Year, From a '70s Rock Drama to a Taylor Sheridan Thriller
2023 didn't kick off with a beginning, but rather an end, at least for Yellowstone fans. The Dutton family saga's mid-season finale aired on Jan. 1, just before Paramount+ announced it'd be putting the series' remaining season 5 episodes out to pasture until summer. But faithful followers of Taylor Sheridan's...
Kevin Hart To EP Workplace Comedy ‘The Regal’ From Brad Copeland & Hartbeat In Works At NBC
EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing The Regal, a workplace comedy from writer Brad Copeland (Life in Pieces), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and Universal Television. Written by Copeland, The Regal is a workplace comedy about a Las Vegas casino, the biggest and craziest office in the world. The series follows the employees who overcome their different perspectives and personalities to become the one thing you can’t win at a slot machine – family. Related Story Kevin Hart Action Comedy Series ‘Die Hart’, Born On Quibi & Now On Roku Channel, Renewed For Season 2 Related Story Kevin Hart's 'Die Hart' Series Refashioned As 'Die Hart The Movie' For...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants Her Daytime Talk Show To Make A Big Move, But Would That Impact Custody Agreements With Her Ex?
The Kelly Clarkson Show is eyeing a big move, but what would that mean for the host's custody arrangement?
Danny DeVito's daughter says her friends thought he was having a stroke after he live-tweeted 'Little Demon' quotes without context
Last year, Danny DeVito tweeted quotes from "Little Demon" without context. He explained on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" how this backfired.
Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Post Malone Not On Drugs Or Sick, After Fans Become Alarmed by Concert Video
Post Malone is trying to ease fan concern over his noticeable weight loss ... he insists he's happy and healthy and nothing is amiss. Post is on tour in Australia, and lots of folks became concerned when video showed him looking slimmer as he performed in a t-shirt and shorts. Many believed he was battling illness or even addiction because of his dramatic weight loss and the obscure movements he made while singing.
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Accidentally Spoils an Upcoming Episode in Season 5
An actor accidentally spoiling their television show during an interview isn’t a new phenomenon. Sometimes, the words slip out before they can take them back, which is what happened to The Rookie star Eric Winter. And hopefully, the spoilers aren’t significant, but we’ll have to leave that judgment to The Rookie fans.
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency
EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
Offset Defends J Prince's Name
Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping
Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
'Not Dead Yet' Is a New Supernatural Comedy Series on ABC — Where Was the Show Filmed?
If you're in the market for a new comedy series to watch, you may want to check out Not Dead Yet on ABC. The new series sees Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) return to the primetime slot in this quirky, slightly supernatural workplace sitcom. Gina portrays Nell Stevens, a journalist...
