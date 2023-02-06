The Jim Bob Show with Tim Grunhard, sharing Chicago’s South Side, Chiefs Kingdom career, and new book ‘A View From The Center’

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl — for the third time in four years. And the Milwaukee-area's Chiefs fan group isn't taking it for granted. "It's just the wildest thing in the world," said Josh Kingsley, who organizes the fan group with a handful of other locals who bleed red and gold. "I can remember growing up, just being part of the 'one before I die championship or Super Bowl appearance' as a fan. And now, it's three in five years. It's just wild."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO