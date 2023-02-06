The Jim Bob Show with Tim Grunhard, sharing Chicago’s South Side, Chiefs Kingdom career, and new book ‘A View From The Center’

Read full article on original website
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
bvmsports.com
Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV
Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV Kansas City’s team owner also called Patrick Mahomes an “incredibly humble leader.” By Rocky Magana@RockyMagana Feb 6, 2023, 9:55pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for:…
‘Arrowhead Express’ will roll through Wichita on Super Bowl Sunday
Some say Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the NFL. There are season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in decades, like these two men from Haysville, who are inseparable on Chiefs game day, and, yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs Super Bowl diary: KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall provides updates from Phoenix
Follow me here as I spend Super Bowl week in Phoenix. You’ll find my stories, social media posts, answers to all kinds of questions and lots of fun content you won’t always see on TV.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Tyreek Hill: 'We lost an all-time great receiver,' but credits coaches for adapting
During the Super Bowl's opening night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reflected on the team's key decision to trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
KCTV 5
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
Mini Arrowhead Stadium built in Overland Park backyard
Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC play-by-play built the field in his backyard at his Overland Park home.
Kansas City mayor, museum and more bet on Chiefs in Super Bowl
Ahead of the Super Bowl, mayors, art museums, zoos, even attorneys are getting in on the friendly wagers between Kansas City and Philadelphia.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City barbecue restaurants are busy shipping orders to Arizona, and other states, as Chiefs fans plan NFL Super Bowl LVII parties.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
The Milwaukee area has a big Kansas City Chiefs fan group. Here's what to know about 'em ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl — for the third time in four years. And the Milwaukee-area's Chiefs fan group isn't taking it for granted. "It's just the wildest thing in the world," said Josh Kingsley, who organizes the fan group with a handful of other locals who bleed red and gold. "I can remember growing up, just being part of the 'one before I die championship or Super Bowl appearance' as a fan. And now, it's three in five years. It's just wild."
