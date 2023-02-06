Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week
BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
Arctic weather brings Northeast extremely cold temperatures
An arctic cold front is ushering in some of the lowest temperatures in years across the Northeast, with wind chills expected to fall to the minus-50-degree range in Maine.
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
Sunny and cold today before arctic blast moves in on Friday
An arctic front will blast through the region Friday morning with an early high of 25 degrees, but temperatures will continue to drop all day long.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather returns this week
BALTIMORE -- Warmer weather is on the way this week. Temperatures tonight under mostly cloudy skies will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low 50s. It only gets warmer from there. By Wednesday, many areas will see high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will stay mild through Thursday with temperatures again reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain will arrive later this week with an approaching storm system on Thursday into Friday. Cooler weather will return to the area for the weekend, but temperatures will remain at or above average through next Sunday.
Wind chills in New England are so low, they're literally off the charts
If there was any doubt about just how brutal Friday's conditions were in New England, look no further than New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory, where a wind chill of minus 101 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded. And it's hardly an isolated case. Much of New England is dealing with a dangerous...
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
The 7 Best Snow Shovels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Our top pick is the Yeoman BustR Snow Shovel because it can move snow and break up ice with ease.
First Alert Forecast: Temps swing into 40s after arctic blast
It'll be a much milder finish to the weekend compared to yesterday! After a chilly morning, temps will get into the mid 40s this afternoon.While we stay dry, there will be more cloud cover around overall. Otherwise, it's back above normal for early February.Mostly cloudy skies tonight will become partly cloudy late.The dry weather continues for most of us, but some showers can't entirely be ruled out to the east.A system offshore may try and throw a few drops along the coast as it passes with the best bet of seeing anything being in the Twin Forks.Temps are even milder for Monday, getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds likely rule to start out the day, with some brighter breaks into the afternoon.After Saturday, it'll be feeling very nice!We stay above normal once again this week with our next chance of some more widespread showers coming in on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm, sunny Wednesday
Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures running 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday... low to mid 50s. Winds diminish tonight with a little more cloud cover overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, there will be a few showers around, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday then in and around the city for the PM commute. Highs will be around 50.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61. As for this weekend, Saturday is trending drier with a storm to our south; Sunday will be a close call with a storm just offshore.
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
natureworldnews.com
Mild Weather, Warmup Expected in Northeast This February After Worst Wind Chill Unleashes
The Northeastern United States can expect a sudden warmup and mild weather next week after a blast of colder weather that brought freezing temperatures and challenging weather conditions. The rapid but intense wave of polar vortex and arctic brought unleashed significant cold in the Northeast. In the South, CNN reported...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Brings Snow To New England, Interior Northeast As It Winds Down Friday
Winter Storm Iggy is bringing snow to New England and the interior Northeast to end the week. The storm has blanketed parts of the West, Plains and Midwest since last Sunday. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
Comments / 0