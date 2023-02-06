Investing in real estate can be a smart move, but it's important to approach it with a solid understanding of the market and a clear plan. One of the most profitable ways to invest in real estate is to take advantage of the Section 8 program. However, you must completely understand what the Section 8 program is, and this is where real estate investor, Tom Cruz comes in. Hailing from Ro De Janeiro, Brazil, Tom Cruz (@tcruznc) is an expert in the field of Section 8 real estate investing. He has been buying and renting Section 8 rental properties for...

2 DAYS AGO