ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockchainmagazine.net

Exploring the dark side of money laundering with NFTs

The rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has brought with it a slew of financial opportunities – and unfortunately, those same opportunities can be exploited for money laundering purposes. In this guide, we’ll explain how NFT money laundering works, the various dangers involved, and what red flags you should watch out for to spot suspicious activity.
CoinTelegraph

North Korea stole more crypto in 2022 than any other year: UN report

A confidential United Nations report has revealed North Korean hackers stole more crypto assets in 2022 than in any other year . The UN report, seen by Reuters, was reportedly submitted to a 15-member North Korea sanctions committee last week. It found North Korean-linked hackers were responsible for between $630...

Comments / 0

Community Policy