Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Related
Silicon Valley
Condominium sells in Saratoga for $2.1 million
A 2,153-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 20000 block of Marigny Place in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $2,060,000, or $957 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Two-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.7 million
A 2,025-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 300 block of Channing Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 17, 2023 for $3,650,000, or $1,802 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 4,373-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $1.9 million in Pleasanton
The spacious property located in the 400 block of Los Rios Court in Pleasanton was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,902,500, or $855 per square foot. The house built in 1986 has an interior space of 2,224 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 10,015-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Detached house in Oakland sells for $2 million
The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Santa Ray Avenue in Oakland was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $2,000,000, or $623 per square foot. The house built in 1918 has an interior space of 3,209 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,994-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells in Saratoga for $3.5 million
A 1,887-square-foot house built in 1954 has changed hands. The property located in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $3,500,000, or $1,855 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.6 million
The property located in the 1800 block of Naglee Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $1,599,000 purchase price works out to $928 per square foot. The house built in 1938 has an interior space of 1,723 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,960-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home sells in Los Gatos for $3 million
A house built in 1936 located in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue in Los Gatos has a new owner. The 1,726-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $2,990,000 purchase price works out to $1,732 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two baths. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 5,400-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes that reported sold in Los Gatos the week of Jan. 30
A house in Los Gatos that sold for $6.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Gatos in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.2 million, $1,348 per square foot.
Silicon Valley
Detached house in Palo Alto sells for $3.1 million
The property located in the 700 block of Garland Drive in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 13, 2023. The $3,125,000 purchase price works out to $1,581 per square foot. The house built in 1945 has an interior space of 1,976 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
beyondthecreek.com
Anime Store Near Me Opens at Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek
If you’re looking for the ultimate anime shopping experience, look no further than the conveniently named Anime store near me, which opened 17 years after their first store Toyslogic opened in Concord. No need to Google maps your way there, just follow your nose… or the trail of cosplayers! With its endless selection of merchandise, you’re guaranteed to find something that speaks to your inner Otaku. From the latest anime merchandise to a vast collection of Gundam sets, this store has it all. And the best part? It’s, well, near you! Who knew shopping could be this easy? Now go forth and embrace your love for all things anime and Gundam! Browse their online shop here.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house in Fremont sells for $2 million
A house built in 1965 located in the 900 block of San Martin Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,975-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 29, 2022 for $1,980,000, or $1,003 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,830-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Busy developer grabs Berkeley parcels needed for new housing project
BERKELEY — A busy development firm has now grabbed all the real estate it needs to build a new housing project in downtown Berkeley, public records show. Riaz Capital, acting through an affiliate, has bought four properties that would be bulldozed to allow the development of apartments on Dwight Way on the southern edges of the city’s downtown.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company
In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Comments / 0